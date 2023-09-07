DCS launches new service to save money and improve ESG performance

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Randy Burke, CEO of DCS Global ('DCS' 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Lathangue as President.

DCS is a trusted advisor to building owners, operators and property managers, providing independent advice on cleaning performance and RFP support. The Company helps clients save money on cleaning costs, provides data-driven analysis and quality control, mitigates risk and enhances ESG performance.

"Neil brings a strategic mindset, a deep understanding of our business and world class leadership skills," said Randy Burke, CEO. "He is joining us at an important time, as our clients face economic headwinds and disruptive occupancy patterns. Neil will be instrumental in helping to launch our new service, saving clients 10-15% on cleaning costs and reducing the environmental footprint of cleaning operations."

Mr. Lathangue will manage the day-to-day administration of the Company, and be an integral part of the leadership team in strategic planning, business development, sales and client relationships, operations support and continuous improvement of the DCS value proposition.

Neil was previously CEO and Partner of Zoono Services Inc., an international company engaging in the research, development and sale of a range of antimicrobial products. He also served as President and Partner of TBM Service Group and has more than 15 years as a respected and award-winning leader in the Environmental Cleaning and Infection Control Industry (ECIC).

Previously, he co-founded and led GDI, one of North America's largest facilities services companies, and was Chief Commercial Officer of ICS, supporting many of Canada's largest real estate asset managers, property managers and landlords. He also co-founded Desiderata Capital LLP and held senior executive positions at Waste Solutions Canada, Sierra Alpha Facility Services and Omni Facility Services.

Mr. Lathangue holds a bachelor's degree from Brock University, a certificate from the Hotel Real Estate Investment and Asset Management Program at Cornell University and a certificate in Strategic Leadership from Western University.

DCS is a trusted cleaning subject-matter-expert, with over 30 years' experience as independent third party advisers. Our vision is to improve the state of the cleaning industry, driving transparency, fairness and value for all stakeholders. Our values are honesty, integrity, fairness, transparency, respect and diversity.

We help clients optimize the value of their cleaning contracts, collect data to benchmark and drive performance, support the health, safety and well-being of building occupants, lessen the environmental footprint of cleaning operations, and provide an additional level of governance in awarding and evaluating multi-million dollar cleaning contracts.

The Company supports leading facility management companies and building owners in commercial real estate, retail, education, transportation and the public sector. DCS services include RFP support, cost savings systems, data driven audits and inspections, KPIs, and cleaning-for-health specifications.

