Top 17 Membranes Companies, Worldwide 2023: MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets has released 360 Quadrant for Top 17 Membranes Companies, Worldwide 2023 to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Companies' market presence and product footprint are used to build quadrants, which will be revised annually.

The size of the global membranes market was USD 6.4 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated that it will grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 10.1 billion. Water and wastewater treatment applications are where membranes are most frequently employed. The membranes market is being driven by elements like rising consumer awareness of water and wastewater treatment, strict government restrictions on water treatment and the environment, and rising demand from end-use industries. Manufacturers of membranes can expand as a result of the increased need for water treatment in developing nations like China, India, and Brazil.

Emerging regions with serious water shortage problems include Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. One of the main methods employed to address the issue is desalination. RO membrane use in desalination is widespread. The demand for membranes will rise as water becomes more scarce. The possibility for membrane manufacturers to build their business is a result of the rising need for sophisticated wastewater treatment technology for more effective and high-quality treated water as well as the rising demand for high-quality effluent.

Unveiling the Market Leaders: Honoring Excellence in Membranes Markets

DuPont one of the top producers of technologically based materials and solutions is DuPont. Membranes are available from the corporation through its water & protection business section. Municipal drinking water and wastewater, food and beverage, power generation, microelectronics, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and industrial wastewater are just a few of the industries which DuPont supplies its products. With over 120 locations worldwide, DuPont has activities all over the world. For its water and protection business, the corporation operates 33 facilities across the US, Canada, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Toray Industries, Inc. is a multinational company that produces, processes and sells products connected to fibers, textiles, plastics, chemicals, IT, carbon fiber composite materials, the environment, engineering, and life sciences all over the world. The business' environment and engineering division sells a range of membrane products, including membrane bioreactors, UF & MF membranes, and RO & nanofiltration membranes. The corporation operates in more than 29 countries and has a presence there. Its water business uses seven manufacturing facilities. These facilities can be found all over the world, notably in North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

is a multinational company that produces, processes and sells products connected to fibers, textiles, plastics, chemicals, IT, carbon fiber composite materials, the environment, engineering, and life sciences all over the world. The business' environment and engineering division sells a range of membrane products, including membrane bioreactors, UF & MF membranes, and RO & nanofiltration membranes. The corporation operates in more than 29 countries and has a presence there. Its water business uses seven manufacturing facilities. These facilities can be found all over the world, notably in North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Hydranautics one of the industry's top producers of cutting-edge, high-performance membrane products is Hydranautics. A member of the Nitto Global Membrane Division (NGMD), the business. Membranes for ultrafiltration and microfiltration based on polymeric hollow fibers are available from Hydranautics. The company offers its products for use in a variety of industries, including medicines, agricultural irrigation, surface water treatment, saltwater desalination, potable water, boiler feedwater, industrial process water, electronic rinse water, and pharmaceuticals. North America, Asia, Europe, and South America are all parts of Hydranautics' global sales network.

Koch Separation is a Membrane Systems a division of Koch Engineered Solutions. Globally, the business creates and produces separation and purification solutions. It creates filtration membranes, creates specialized and customized systems for different industries, and offers first-rate customer and technical support. In addition to having a global sales presence, the corporation has production sites in both North America and Europe. It offers solutions for a variety of industries, including oil & gas, automotive, textile, pulp & paper, life sciences, food, beverage, and life sciences.

Pall Corporation Filtration, separation, and purification technologies and products are produced and sold by Pall Corporation. It functions as a Danaher subsidiary. The business segments for environmental & applied solutions and life sciences are where the company offers membranes. The regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are all where Pall Corporation conducts business. Chemicals, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, the food and beverage industry, and the microelectronics industry are just a few of the industries that the company supplies its goods to.

CATEGORIZATION OF MEMBRANES COMPANIES ON 360 QUADRANTS

Membranes evaluation was conducted for 100 companies, of which the top 17 were categorized and placed in the quadrant under Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies.

All the companies in the market leader segment demonstrated strong offerings and the ability to influence the market's direction with their deep expertise. These companies include DuPont, Toray, Veolia, Hydranautics, Pall Corp., 3M, Asahi Kasei, Koch Separation and Pentair.

Parker Hannifin has been recognized as contenders in the Membranes quadrant. The contenders are companies with a strong market presence, excelling in specific niches. While not offering the full range of market leaders, they wield significant influence and impact. These companies focus on specific technologies and aim to establish leadership within their chosen segment.

In the quadrant, innovators are highly innovative companies with a strong product portfolio, but a smaller market presence compared to leaders. They push industry boundaries with forward-thinking approaches and have the potential to become major players despite lower corporate growth strategies. LG Chem, GEA, Mann+Hummel and Merck KGaA have been identified as the innovators in the quadrant.

The 360 Quadrants effectively evaluates emerging companies in the Membranes industry. They focus on specific areas and offer specialized knowledge, targeted support, flexible terms, and competitive prices. While they may have limited capabilities, they are preferred for specific use cases. These companies employ strategies to expand sales and reach a broader client base. This segment of the quadrant has identified Ion Exchnage, Filteration Group and Aquatech as emerging companies.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 60 companies of which the top 20 were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, vendor's market share, and business strategies have been considered to evaluate the Membranes quadrant. The top criteria for company evaluation were By Material (Polymeric and Ceramic), Technology (RO, MF, UF and NF) and application.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

