Auditoria.AI Elevates Intelligent Automation at Workday Rising 2023, Showcasing Advanced Supplier Automation and Generative AI Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / AUDITORIA.AI , the pioneer in automated, AI-powered intelligent apps for finance, announced its participation in Workday Rising 2023 in San Francisco, California, where it will showcase its Advanced Supplier Automation offering and Generative AI capabilities leveraging Workday Financial Management technology. During the conference, Auditoria.AI will present two insightful speaking sessions highlighting the transformative power of intelligent automation and the competitive edge AI brings to the finance office.

"We are excited to be a part of Workday Rising for the second consecutive year as it offers an incredible platform for finance professionals to explore the cutting-edge technologies and trends shaping our industry," says Rohit Gupta, CEO of Auditoria. "We look forward to connecting with attendees and showcasing how Auditoria.AI's intelligent automation revolutionizes the way businesses work."

Having achieved the status of Workday Ventures Partner and Workday Approved Integration , Auditoria and Workday help finance teams work more effectively as companies move toward digital transformation and automation, allowing the office of the CFO to focus on strategy and business initiatives rather than on error-prone manual tasks. The Auditoria SmartFlow Skills Platform natively and seamlessly connects to the Workday Financial Management system using secure APIs. Certifications from Workday have been achieved for Auditoria for the SmartCollections, AP Helpdesk, and Advanced Accruals for Suppliers SmartFlow Skills.

In the session "AI for the Finance Office: Finding a Competitive Edge," Andrew Kershaw, General Management, Financial Management at Workday, Amit Sharan, CIO and Head of Business Transformation at LiveRamp, Inc., Ray Wang, Founder and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, and Rohit Gupta, CEO & Founder, Auditoria.AI will be presenting how AI technologies such as ChatGPT, Generative AI, large language models, and natural language processing are used to keep you ahead of the competition. This session will enable attendees to understand the role of AI in the finance function and identify best practices for applying AI and machine learning to the finance function.

Additionally, Auditoria will participate in the speaking session "Intelligent Automation in Payables," led by Taylor Mageland, Principal Product Manager at Auditoria. AI, and Jewel Laptavijok, Senior Manager, Product Management - Financials at Workday, where they will discuss how Workday and Auditoria automate heavily manual processes such as email inbox management, invoice scanning, and period-end supplier accruals. Attendees will learn how Workday and Auditoria innovations help streamline the payables processes, gain insight into the Workday supplier invoice automation roadmap, and understand the Auditoria Advanced Supplier Automation offering and how it connects to Workday supplier invoice automation.

"Workday Rising presents an exceptional opportunity to stay ahead of the curve, discover transformative solutions, and unlock the true potential of intelligent automation in your organizations," says Elaine M. Nowak, Senior Director Product Marketing, Auditoria. AI. "Join us at this year's conference as we revolutionize the way businesses operate and empower you to achieve peak efficiency through the power of AI-driven innovation."

In addition to the company's speaking sessions, Auditoria will be present on the exhibit floor at Kiosk 215, demonstrating its generative AI capabilities with Auditoria SmartBots. Auditoria SmartBots , based on Advanced AI, machine learning, and natural language technology, is the industry's first built-for-finance SaaS application that combines intelligent, cognitive automation and multi-stakeholder collaboration in a single-user experience. Auditoria will also present in the Ventures Theater, with Elaine M. Nowak, Auditoria's Senior Director of Product Marketing, speaking on "Finance Disrupted - How Generative AI Will Revolutionize the CFO Office."

About Auditoria.AI

Auditoria.AI is the leader in intelligent applications for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. By leveraging natural language technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, OCR, and advanced RPA, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies including Bring IT, Folio3, Freshworks, GameChange Solar, LiveRamp, Momentum Telecom, UserTesting, and more use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

