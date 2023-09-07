Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
WKN: A1W1QK | ISIN: US65540B1052 | Ticker-Symbol: NO3
Frankfurt
07.09.23
10:02 Uhr
2,540 Euro
-0,040
-1,55 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOODLES & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOODLES & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4802,52017:24
2,4802,52017:18
PR Newswire
07.09.2023 | 17:18
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Center for International Communication Development,CICG: Building a Bridge of Civilization with Mengzi Crossing-the-Bridge Rice Noodles

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of September 7th, "The Orchid Awards Night Linking Different Cultures - Mengzi Style" was held in Beijing. The event was organized by China International Communications Group, with the support of the Orchid Awards Secretariat, China Center for International Communication Development, the People's Government of Mengzi City, and the Information Office of the People's Government of Mengzi City.

The Orchid Awards aspire to build bridges of civilization, friendship, and peace between China and countries worldwide. Mengzi Crossing-the-Bridge Rice Noodles takes its name from a bridge, symbolizing the embodiment of Chinese agricultural civilization and rice-growing culture. It holds a prominent place in Chinese cuisine and is a quintessential delicacy of Yunnan. In 2014, the production technique of Mengzi Crossing-the-Bridge Rice Noodles was included in China's national intangible cultural heritage list. Yunnan Province, particularly Mengzi City in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, is a crucial hub on the Belt and Road and a prominent gateway for Yunnan's engagement with South Asia and Southeast Asia. Here, diverse ethnic cultures, borderland culture, and Confucian traditions coexist harmoniously.

To further advance the exchange and mutual learning of world civilizations, the Orchid Awards Secretariat, China Center for International Communication Development, and the People's Government of Mengzi City have jointly created the cultural brand "Linking Different Cultures - Mengzi Style". By employing the concept of a "bridge" as a medium, this initiative aims to build a bridge of exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign cultures.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204595/1.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/building-a-bridge-of-civilization-with-mengzi-crossing-the-bridge-rice-noodles-301920950.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
