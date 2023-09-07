Pento Launches UK Payroll Automation Support for Flex Workers and Weekly Payroll Cycles

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / UK payroll automation platform Pento has announced the public release of new features to support weekly payroll and flexible workers. This release allows a wider variety of companies to enjoy the benefits of simplified, error-free, faster, integrated payroll management workflows, using Pento's automation tools.

Prior to today's release, businesses in industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing and healthcare were largely unable to use payroll automation platforms. Pento is the first and only SaaS platform to offer payroll support for all UK businesses, regardless of their payroll complexity. Even companies with weekly payroll cycles, part-time workers, zero hour or four-day weeks can now use Pento seamlessly.

"Payroll has always been tedious, manual, and error-prone - and it becomes even more challenging when you're running it four times a month or managing employees who work any non-traditional schedule", said Jonas Larsen, Co-founder and CEO of Pento. "We're happy to see that our updates on weekly payroll and flexible working patterns are being leveraged by industries where 9-5 isn't the norm", he added.

The new update gives Payroll, HR, and Finance teams dealing with flexible or weekly payments an alternative to manual and error-prone payroll processes with traditional bureaus. Teams that oversee payroll often struggle to cope with short turnaround windows and working patterns that can change from month to month, or even week to week, which underscores the importance of automation tools.

Pento brings flexibility and accuracy to weekly and flexible payroll management. With Pento, payroll teams for UK companies can edit employee pay up until the night before payday. The solution automates real-time PAYE and other tax and HMRC reporting, and calculations for pro-rata pay, sick pay, NI contributions, pensions, student loan repayments, and more, making it easy to comply with regulations.

Pento is hosting a live event on 21 September at 11:00 BST, to demonstrate the new features, showing you how easy it now is to run payroll on a weekly basis, even for flex workers. Peek into the future of payroll with Pento and get your burning questions answered during the Q&A by registering for the event here .

About Pento

pento.io

Pento is a payroll solution that ensures People, Finance and Payroll teams can run stress-free payroll without any errors by automating repetitive manual tasks, removing payroll deadlines, and offering expert payroll guidance.

Contact

Dan Edelstein

pr@inboundjunction.com

SOURCE: Pento



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781702/pento-launches-uk-payroll-automation-support-for-flex-workers-and-weekly-payroll-cycles