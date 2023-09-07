Backlight will present at the SVG Sport Production and the DPP Espresso summits at IBC; Company is Shortlisted for Three Awards

Global media and entertainment technology company Backlight announced that it is returning to the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) this month with many new product updates and integrations to share with the industry. Backlight will be at booth 1.D09 to showcase innovative solutions that improve the video content lifecycle for broadcasters, content creators, publishers and distributors.

Global media and entertainment technology company Backlight will showcase its feature-rich solutions that reduce pain points across the video lifecycle for more streamlined production and monetization at the 2023 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Backlight Product Updates and Integrations

Backlight's feature-rich solutions allow broadcasters and rights owners to create more content, distribute everywhere, unlock new revenue streams, and manage media and creative projects in the cloud intelligently and economically. The latest updates to its products to reduce pain points across the video lifecycle for more streamlined production and monetization include:

Wildmoka Live Studio: Backlight's new digital-first live production platform. Backlight will demonstrate how Live Studio's single interface makes it easy to tailor an existing live stream, or create a new one, from multiple live sources, clips, graphics and images, while preserving brand consistency with pre-configured production rooms and templated destinations. With the browser-based Live Studio, customers quickly generate platform-specific, low-latency content experiences and engage broader audiences through simultaneous distribution to any digital destination.

AI-assisted inventory creation within Zype Playout. Backlight's ability to detect ad opportunities using machine learning is combined with low latency ad routing, device targeting, and a custom approach to ad macros in the newest version of Zype Playout. Customers have seen 516% increases in ad inventory, 15% increases in fill rate and 44% improvements in ad rendering when compared to leading playout providers.

Asset management, cloud production and content distribution simplified. Backlight will showcase how easy it is to pull assets from any storage managed by iconik into Wildmoka's live production environment for hyperdistribution as well as workflows for metadata-intelligent live-to-archive. Add media management, review and collaboration to live media management workflows and scale up in the cloud for key events. Push clips or archived content from Wildmoka to iconik for long-term storage, quick discovery, and reutilization in marketing initiatives all in a browser.

New features and integrations for iconik, ftrack and cineSync increase creative workflow speed, flexibility and control. iconik's Favoriting functionality allows quicker retrieval of key assets, and updates to Collections now provide detailed insights into their sizes and creation history to empower better storage decision-making and resource allocation. iconik demos will include a forthcoming integration with Apple's Final Cut Pro X that empowers users to effortlessly import/export iconik media directly into their FCPX editing environment and an updated integration with the powerful media review and approval solution cineSync cineSync expands format and standards support with OTIOZ playback, USD support and new ways to manage colors and notes in cineSync 5 ftrack Studio offers next-level precision for creative reviews by adding Wacom and stylus support and increased control for production tracking with new task scheduling and notification options.

Backlight's Leaders to Share Insights on Monetizing Content and Remote Production

Leaders from Backlight will participate in two thought leadership forums at IBC-the SVG Sport Production Summit and the DPP Espresso Summit:

SVG Europe Sport Production Summit Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 15:05 CET

Christophe Messa, Backlight's director of Strategic Partners will join panelists from Tinkerlist, Spiideo, and Vislink for a discussion on Making and Monetizing Sports Content at the SVG Europe Sports Production Summit. Attendees will learn about best practices and new strategies that right owners are using to generate income for sports content, including on social media, OTT platforms and apps.

DPP Espresso Summit Friday, September 15, 2023 at 0930 CET

At this breakfast briefing hosted by DPP, Backlight Chief Product Officer, Mike Szumlinski and other panelists will discuss hybrid working and the technology needed to support remote production more broadly.

Backlight is Shortlisted for Three Awards at IBC

The International Trade Association for the Broadcast Media Industry (IABM) has shortlisted Backlight's media management platform, iconik, for a BaM award in the Manage category. Iconik revolutionizes how organizations of all sizes manage, share and collaborate on digital assets.

Backlight's Zype Apps Creator solution was shortlisted for an award by CSI Magazine in the Best VoD or content-on-demand solution category. Zype Apps Creator is Backlight's turnkey solution for building streaming apps to deliver and monetize branded experiences across owned and operated and popular third-party platforms.

Backlight has been shortlisted for a Corporate Star award for Best Charity/CSR initiative for its collaboration with HUFO, a student-led film organization at Howard University that provides students with the resources they need to launch and leverage careers within the entertainment industry.

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that dramatically improves every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle, from creation through monetization. Backed by $200M in funding from PSG, Backlight has acquired six leading media software companies since launching in 2021. Video-forward organizations solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges by partnering with Backlight's two divisions: Backlight Creative and Backlight Streaming. Backlight Creative provides award-winning software solutions for secure and efficient media management, production tracking and creative collaboration, including iconik, ftrack, Gem and Celtx. Backlight Streaming provides cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software, including Zype and Wildmoka, to the world's most innovative publishers and broadcasters. For more information visit backlight.co.

