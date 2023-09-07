GXC Signs Partnership Agreement with CCR

Company Will Provide GXC's Onyx Private Cellular Solution to Enterprises in Key Vertical Markets

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / GXC (www.gxc.io), a leading provider of private cellular network solutions, has signed a reseller agreement with Circle Computer Resources (CCR) (http://www.ccr.net/), a Technology Infrastructure and Managed Service Provider (MSP) that serves enterprise customers in the United States and across the globe. Through this relationship, CCR will offer GXC's Onyx private cellular solution to clients in the industrial, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors.

Headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, CCR was founded in 1986, and is a second-generation family-owned company. What started as a computer rental company quickly evolved into an appliance and electronics support services organization, before expanding into the Internet Service Provider (ISP) and Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) spaces. CCR's growth as an ISP allowed it to serve media colocation infrastructure clients in the broadcast industry, and it continued to broaden its offerings to include its current portfolio of Connectivity Services and Managed IT Services. As the core services of CCR have evolved, its dedication to excellent service, as well as its highly skilled team, have positioned CCR as a solid partner for GXC.

"CCR consistently ranks among the leading MSPs in North America and has earned an outstanding reputation for developing a comprehensive mix of solutions that enable businesses to increase productivity, maximize efficiency, and lower operating costs," said Mike Henderson, chief revenue officer at GXC. "We are delighted that CCR will add GXC's private cellular solutions to its portfolio, and help clients substantially improve business operations and performance through our end-to-end private cellular network offering."

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private cellular networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

"We are excited to join forces with GXC, which has earned a stellar reputation for providing a private cellular network solution that is uniquely comprehensive, flexible, outcome-oriented, and cost-efficient," said Shea Kelly, chief executive officer of CCR. "As customers continue to evaluate new solutions that maximize performance and efficiency, I am convinced that GXC's value propositions will resonate with our clients who are looking for tangible, readily accessible solutions to tackle their most pressing business challenges."

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey proprietary platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive connectivity both indoors and out, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial venues. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises. Follow us on LinkedIn and X and contact us here for inquiries.

GXC Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

X: @Parallel_PR

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

CCR Contact:

Media Contact

Lynette Hemann

319-362-2384 ext. 269

Lynette.hemann@ccr.net

SOURCE: GXC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781746/gxc-signs-partnership-agreement-with-ccr