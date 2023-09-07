Introducing a New Era of Living: Grand Opening of Hakes Brothers Homes Neighborhood in Santa Teresa, New Mexico

Hakes Brothers Welcomes You to Experience the Future of Living in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, at Rancho Santa Teresa's Grand Opening Event

SANTA TERESA, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Hakes Brothers is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated grand opening of its newest neighborhood in the vibrant community of Santa Teresa, New Mexico. This remarkable event is scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering prospective homebuyers an exclusive first look at a new era of living.

Nestled in the heart of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, this cutting-edge neighborhood promises an unparalleled living experience, combining contemporary design, superior craftsmanship, and an ideal location. The grand opening event aims to showcase the distinctive features that set Hakes Brothers apart in the industry.

At the heart of this event are the following key features:

Model Home Tours: Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore meticulously designed model homes that exemplify Hakes Brothers' commitment to innovation and comfort.

Expert Guidance: Knowledgeable real estate professionals and Hakes Brothers representatives will guide visitors through floor plans, customizable options, and modern amenities.

Family-Friendly Activities: The grand opening celebration will be a family affair, featuring entertainment for all ages, including food trucks and activities for children.

Door Prizes: As a token of appreciation for attendees, we will give away prizes and other special giveaway swag.

Community Insights: Learn more about the lifestyle and amenities Santa Teresa, New Mexico, offers, making it an attractive destination for individuals and families seeking an elevated quality of life.

Hakes Brothers is renowned for its dedication to quality construction and innovation, providing homeowners a harmonious blend of luxury and functionality. The new Santa Teresa neighborhood continues this legacy, offering various home designs catering to diverse preferences and lifestyles.

Interested homebuyers, press members, and the local community are invited to join the grand opening festivities. The event will be held at our Rancho Santa Teresa neighborhood in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. For contact and location directions, please visit our website: Rancho Santa Teresa Directions.

For media inquiries, please contact: Christopher Ashley, VP Corporate Marketing, chris.ashley@hakesbrothers.com, (980) 225-3948

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to be a part of Santa Teresa's newest and most exciting community. Discover the future of living at the Hakes Brothers Rancho Santa Teresa grand opening event on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit Rancho Santa Teresa Event Details.

About Hakes Brothers: Hakes Brothers is a leading new home builder dedicated to creating exceptional living experiences for families across the Southwest and Midwest. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Hakes Brothers Homes has earned a reputation as an industry leader.

Media Kit and Images Available Upon Request

