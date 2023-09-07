Regulatory News:

The Ordinary General Meeting of Claranova (Paris:CLA) shareholders was held on first notice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at 3 p.m., at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9-11 Allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie, under the chairmanship of Mr. Pierre Cesarini, Chairman and CEO of Claranova.

More than a thousand shareholders were present or represented at this Ordinary General Meeting. With a quorum of 42.60%, all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors (1 to 10) were approved by the Ordinary General Meeting at a large majority.

Resolution A, proposed by The Dadoun Family Trust represented by Mr. Michael Dadoun, 6673279 Canada Inc. represented by Mr. Michael Dadoun, 10422339 Canada Inc. represented by Mr. Daniel Assouline, and not approved by the Board of Directors, was submitted for vote and rejected by the Ordinary General Meeting.

Six new resolutions (B to J) not in the agenda were proposed during the meeting and submitted for vote. These resolutions concerned amendments to resolutions 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 proposing the "elimination or reducing to zero of all variable and exceptional components of compensation and benefits of any kind, leaving only the fixed compensation" of the company's officers and directors (B, C, D, E and F), the dismissal of Board members Ms. Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro (G) and Mr. Bloxberg (H), and the appointment of Ms. Caroline Alle-Crocquevieille (I) and Mr. Cyrille Crocquevieille (J) as new Board members (J). These resolutions, which had not been approved by the Board of Directors, were rejected.

Lastly, the six items added to the agenda at the request of The Dadoun Family Trust, 6673279 Canada Inc. and 10422339 Canada Inc. which did not result in a vote, were discussed in addition to exchanges with participants during the meeting and the written answers to the questions received prior to the Ordinary General Meeting.1

Appointment of two new independent directors

At the Ordinary General Meeting, the shareholders approved in particular the appointment of Gabrielle Gauthey and Craig Forman as independent directors. Claranova's new Board of Directors now comprises eight directors (four women and four men), six of whom are independent.

Claranova thanks the shareholders who attended the Ordinary General Meeting for their valuable contributions to the discussions. The Group also welcomes Ms. Gabrielle Gauthey and Mr. Craig Forman, who will provide new expertise to the Board of Directors and support Claranova's strategy and development.

Financial calendar:

October 11, 2023: FY 2022-2023 full-year results

November 29, 2023: Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 800+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international group, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As an e-commerce leader in personalized objects, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com

Appendices

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 57,206,910

Number of shares with voting rights: 53,096,302

Number of

shareholders Number of shares Number of votes Shareholders present or represented 311 17,116,497 19,566,817 Powers of the Chairman 280 703,842 733,690 Votes by mail 470 4,798,049 4,809,393 Total 1,061 22,618,388 25,109,900 Quorum 42.60%

Detailed information on the results of the Ordinary General Meeting of September 4, 2023 is available on the Group's website in the "Shareholders' Meetings" section:

https://www.claranova.com/investisseurs/assemblees-generales/

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

1 Questions and answers may be consulted on the Claranova website in the Investors/Shareholders' Meeting section

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907071917/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com



FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com