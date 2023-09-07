AVAILABILITY OF THE EXEMPTION DOCUMENT PERTAINING TO THE PROPOSED COMBINATION BETWEEN EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS AND ONEWEB

Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris: ETL, "Eutelsat" or the "Company") (Paris:ETL) are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Eutelsat shareholders to be held on:

28 September 2023 at 09:30 AM (Paris time)

at the Amphitheatre of Tour ACCOR SEQUANA

82 rue Henri Farman, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

At this Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, the Company's shareholders will be asked in particular to vote on the proposed combination between the Company and OneWeb in the form of a non-cash contribution of OneWeb shares1 to Eutelsat.

The following documents can be found on the Company's website: the AGM agenda, the draft resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors, and the documents and information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Code of Commerce.

All documents and information pertaining to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting are made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office (32, boulevard Gallieni 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France), as required by French law. Subject to the limitations and deadlines laid down by the regulations in force, shareholders may request that such documents be sent to them directly by writing to investors@eutelsat-communications.com.

The terms and conditions for attending and voting at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting are detailed in the notice of meeting posted on the Company's website (www.eutelsat.com/investors).

In accordance with Article L.621-18 IV of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 212-34 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), the Company has filed with the AMF and published on the Company's website (www.eutelsat.com/investors) an exemption document (the "Exemption Document") pertaining to the listing on Euronext Paris of the Company's shares to be issued as consideration for the contribution of OneWeb shares2 to the Company in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/528.

Further, the Company announces that a prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated today has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and has been published by the Company so that its shares may be admitted to the standard listing segment of the FCA's Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities, subject to completion of the combination. Copies of the Prospectus will be available from the Company's office during usual business hours on any day (except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) and on the Company's website at www.eutelsat.com/investorssubject to certain access restrictions.

The Prospectus has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Disclaimer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Investors are urged to carefully read all relevant documents reported in connection with the proposed combination, including the Exemption Document, as these documents will include important information about the proposed combination. Investors will be able to obtain a copy of the Exemption Document free of charge from the Company's website (https://eutelsat.com).

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer or invitation to exchange or sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase, or any invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company, any part of the business or assets of the Company, or any other interest or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed combination or otherwise. This announcement should not be construed as a recommendation to anyone reading this communication.

There can be no assurance that the proposed combination between the Company and OneWeb will be consummated or that the anticipated benefits will be achieved.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 6,600 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat, go to www.eutelsat.com

1 Other than the OneWeb shares held by Eutelsat SA and the UK Government's "Golden Share" in OneWeb.

2 Other than the OneWeb shares held by Eutelsat SA and the UK Government's "Golden Share" in OneWeb.

