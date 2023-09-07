HERIGE sets its climate targets for 2030, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)[1] has approved HERIGE Group's short-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, which aligns with its 1.5°C standard and the Paris Agreement aimed at limiting global warming.

This approval underlines the priority given to CSR and environmental transition issues as part of the Group's development strategy. This makes HERIGE the first mid-tier company in its sector in France to be included in the "Construction Materials" category since the SBTi standard was introduced.

HERIGE is committed to reducing its absolute GHG emissions directly linked to energy consumption (Scopes 1 and 2) by 42% by 2030, compared to 2020. It will implement measures to cover 67% of indirect emissions from its value chain (Scope 3), by encouraging its goods and services suppliers to measure their own emissions and set targets to reduce them.

"We are proud to announce that our carbon trajectory has been approved by the international SBTi, in conjunction with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which has actively supported us in this process. This attests to our commitment and the transformation of our organization to actively limit climate change. We are determined to reduce our GHG emissions and contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy." Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE

"Businesses play a key role in the environmental transition, to ensure compliance with the Paris Agreement. At WWF, we develop and provide practical, tailored and science-based methodologies for companies as part of the Science Based Targets initiative to help them transform their businesses. To fulfill its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, HERIGE Group is adopting an ambitious approach to environmental progress." Marie-Christine Korniloff, Director of Corporate Engagement, WWF France

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs around 3,000 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

HERIGE

Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr



About WWF

WWF is one of the world's leading conservation organizations. With an active network active in more than 100 countries and the support of over 6 million members, WWF's mission is to stop the degradation of the planet's natural environment and build a future where people live in harmony with nature, by conserving the world's biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable and promoting the reduction of pollution and wasteful consumption.

Since 1973, WWF France has been working every day to ensure a living planet for future generations. With its volunteers and the support of its 220,000 donors, WWF France organizes concrete actions to protect natural environments and their species, promote sustainable lifestyles, train decision-makers, help businesses reduce their environmental footprint and educate young people. But for change to be accepted, it must take place in a manner that respects each individual. That is why WWF's philosophy is based on dialogue and action.

[1] The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling companies to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It focuses on accelerating the efforts of companies across the world to halve their emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050.

This initiative is the result of a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, provides resources and guidance to limit barriers to adopting these practices, and independently assesses and approves organizations' targets.

