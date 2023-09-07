(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully- France Stockmarket Euronext Paris A ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights :

31 July 2023 31 August 2023 Shares in Euronext (1) 55 337 770 55 337 770 Theoretical voting rights (2) 83 532 204 83 507 853 Effective voting rights 83 255 797 83 230 746

Shares with a par value of 1€ Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 33 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide. .

