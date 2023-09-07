Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market to Worth $8.04 Billion by 2028, Battery Powered Devices to Lead the Future of the Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market will grow at a CAGR of 7.90% during 2022-2028.

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 8.04 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 5.10 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 7.90 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, Scrubbers, Sweepers, Others, Power Source, Technology, End-Users, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Growing Investments in Research & Development · Growing Demand for Cleanliness In The Hospitality Industry · Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness and Employee Safety · Higher Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness Than Manual Cleaning · Growing Contract Cleaning Services

The global commercial scrubbers & sweepers market witnessed dynamic growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period. Smart technologies are being adopted across industrial and commercial verticals. Industrial vacuum cleaners are primarily used in manufacturing, automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, metalworking, mining, textiles, plastics, and aerospace industries. Commercial scrubbers & sweepers can help maintain the overall cleanliness and hygiene of industrial and commercial spaces. In commercial places, such as shopping malls, airports, railway stations, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, where regular cleaning and maintenance are necessary, commercial scrubbers & sweepers can provide an efficient cleaning method.

Battery Segment Powered Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers is Expected to Boom in the Next 6 Years

Battery-powered floor cleaning equipment is generally easy and convenient to operate. Almost all types of scrubbers & sweepers come with battery-powered machines. With the growing need to reduce polluting emissions, all manufacturers prefer battery-powered equipment over fuel-powered engines. Battery-powered equipment is also more advantageous than electric equipment as it does not need cable trails, allowing the machine to be moved freely.

Industrial and commercial floor cleaning machine manufacturers have adopted lithium-ion batteries for their higher productivity, longer runtime, zero maintenance, and lesser charging time. Lithium-ion batteries can last three-five years, depending on the use. They are also significantly lighter and smaller than lead-acid batteries, providing more space for cleaning liquids. Advances in battery technology to increase the runtime and reduce the charging time drive the adoption and use of battery-powered equipment.

Geographical Insights

In the US, revenue from professional cleaning services grew by 3% in the last five years. The rising corporate profits have increased expenditure on cleaning services, thereby driving the sales of commercial cleaning equipment. Moreover, rising non-residential constructions, primarily offices and accommodation services, have increased demand for industrial cleaning services and equipment. Moreover, the stringent regulations to reduce cross-contamination and employee injury drive the demand for professional cleaning equipment. The rising income among the population has also resulted in the higher adoption of automation in cleaning industries. Robotic or autonomous floor cleaning equipment is the fastest-growing segment in the market. The use of sustainable cleaning technologies has significantly increased in this region.

In 2022, scrubbers accounted for the majority share of the market in the US. The growth of commercial spaces and the increasing importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene drive market growth. Furthermore, technological advances, such as robotic or autonomous floor cleaners, have also driven the demand. In 2022, sweepers accounted for a smaller share of 35.22% of the market in terms of revenue, primarily due to the lower price of the products compared to scrubbers. Combination machines hold the smallest market share and are mainly used for heavy-duty industrial cleaning. Contracts cleaners are the key end-users of commercial scrubbers & sweepers in the US.

Key Company Profiles

Nilfisk

Tennant

Kärcher

Hako Group

Factory Cat

Power-Flite

Numatic

Amano

TASKI

Bucher Industries

IPC

Cleanfix

Industrial Cleaning Equipment (ICE)

NSS Enterprises

Wetrok

Bortek Industries

Comac

Tornado

Fimap

Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment

Cimel

Gadlee

Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools

Pacific Floorcare

Eureka

Boss Cleaning Equipment

HEFTER Cleantech

Chaobao Cleaning Products

Proquip

RCM

Lavor

Polivac

Market Segmentation

Product Type: Scrubbers, Sweepers, and Others

Scrubbers, Sweepers, and Others Scrubbers: Walk-Behind, Stand-On, and Ride-On

Walk-Behind, Stand-On, and Ride-On Sweepers: Walk-Behind, Ride-On, and Manual

Walk-Behind, Ride-On, and Manual Others: Combination Machines and Single Disc

Combination Machines and Single Disc Power Source: Battery Operated, Electric, and Others

Battery Operated, Electric, and Others Technology: Water, Chemicals, and Steam

Water, Chemicals, and Steam End-Users: Contract Cleaning, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Retail & Hospitality, Transportation & Travel, Warehouse & Distribution, Healthcare, Education, Government, Chemicals & Pharmaceutical, and Others

Contract Cleaning, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Retail & Hospitality, Transportation & Travel, Warehouse & Distribution, Healthcare, Education, Government, Chemicals & Pharmaceutical, and Others Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWER SOURCE

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 FUTURE MARKET TRENDS

6.2.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR GREEN CLEANING TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.2 AVAILABILITY OF ROBOTIC CLEANING EQUIPMENT

6.2.3 GROWING DEMAND FOR CLEANLINESS IN THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY

6.2.4 STRINGENT REGULATIONS TO MAINTAIN CLEANLINESS AND EMPLOYEE SAFETY

6.3 PRODUCT TYPE

6.3.1 SCRUBBERS

6.3.2 SWEEPERS

6.4 TECHNOLOGY

6.4.1 WATER

6.4.2 STEAM

6.5 POWER SOURCE

6.5.1 BATTERY OPERATED

6.5.2 ELECTRIC

6.6 END-USER

6.6.1 COMMERCIAL SERVICES

6.6.2 FOOD AND BEVERAGE

6.6.3 MANUFACTURING

6.6.4 HEALTHCARE

6.7 MARKET LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 IMPROVES AESTHETICS OF THE FACILITY

8.1.2 INCREASING REGULATIONS FOR HYGIENE MATAINANCE

8.1.3 MORE EFFICIENT THAN HAND-HELD TOOLS

8.1.4 AESTHETICS OF RESORT AND HOTEL FLOORING

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR GREEN CLEANING TECHNOLOGIES

9.2 AVAILABILITY OF ROBOTIC CLEANING EQUIPMENT

9.3 GROWING INCLINATION TOWARD SUSTAINABILITY

9.4 GROWING DEMAND IN WAREHOUSE & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES

9.5 CONSISTENT GROWTH IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 GROWING INVESTMENTS IN RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

10.2 GROWING DEMAND FOR CLEAN LINE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY

10.3 STRINGENT REGULATIONS TO MAINTAIN CLEANLINESS AND EMPLOYEE SAFETY

10.4 HIGHER EFFICIENCY AND COST-EFFECTIVENESS THAN MANUAL CLEANING

10.5 GROWING CONTRACT CLEANING SERVICES

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 GROWING NUMBER OF RENTAL AGENCIES

11.2 LOW-COST LABOR IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

11.3 LONGER REPLACEMENT CYCLES

11.4 LOW INDUSTRIALIZATION AND PENETRATION IN EMERGING NATIONS

11.5 INCREASING RAW MATERIAL & SUPPLY CHAIN COST

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

