Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market to Hit $80.51 Billion by 2028, More than $22 Billion Market Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market will grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during 2022-2028.

The global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is provided for the forecast years 2023 to 2028 and a base year of 2022. The market report contains segments by product, raw materials, end-user, and geography. The report provides a holistic approach to the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market, enabling customers to analyze the industry thoroughly.

Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 80.51 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 58 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.62 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, Raw Material, End-user, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Growing Demand for Cleanliness in the Hospitality Industry · Rise in Healthcare-Associated Infections · Growing Demand for Bio-based Products · Growth in E-commerce Platforms

The institutional & industrial cleaning chemicals market will likely witness rapid growth in the coming years. One of the key reasons is the increasing use of hygiene products after the pandemic outbreak. The rising awareness of personal hygiene and increased focus on safe work environments in various geographies has propelled the worldwide demand for cleaning chemicals, including sanitizers and disinfectants. The market is witnessing increased demand from sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing setups, where these products are used in operations areas, admin blocks, and several other places. The demand for hand hygiene solutions from such markets has also grown in countries such as China, Japan, and India due to booming commercial healthcare settings and a shift in consumer behavior in developing countries.

Competitive Analysis

The leading vendors include 3M, Procter & Gamble, and BASF. The presence of diversified international and regional vendors characterizes the market. As international players continue to expand their footprint in the market, regional vendors will find it increasingly difficult to compete with them. The competition will be solely based on features such as quality, quantity, innovation, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with increased product/service extensions, innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. Arizton believes that international players can grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future.

Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with respect to material use and ease of wearing. This could pose a threat to the products of competitors and render them non-competitive and even obsolete before the recovery of R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop innovative technologies to stay abreast of advanced technologies and enjoy a competitive edge over their rivals.

Geographical Insights

North America was the largest revenue contributor to the global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market, accounting for a market share of 32.26% in revenue in 2022. The US holds a significant revenue share in the North American industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market, which is attributable to the widespread usage of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in healthcare facilities, nursing homes, hospitals, restaurants, institutions, and hotels.

APAC accounted for 28.54% of market shares in revenue in 2022, with a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period. APAC was led by China, Japan, Australia, and India, which are also on their way to becoming significant industrial and institutional cleaning chemical markets. This is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing number of infectious diseases, which increases the demand for sanitization and cleanliness, thereby favorably impacting the demand for these products.

Key Company Profiles

Procter & Gamble

BASF

3M

Henkel

Dow

Betco

Ecolab

Diversey

AkzoNobel

Clariant

Solvay

The Clorox Company

Croda International

Kimberly-Clark

Stepan Company

Reckitt Benckiser

Albemarle Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Westlake

Sasol

GOJO Industries

BODE Chemie

Cantel Medical

CarrollCLEAN

Chattem Chemicals

Christeyns

Cleenol

CleanWell

Kutol

Nice-Pak

Pal International?

Market Segmentation?

Product: General Purpose Cleaners, Disinfectants & Sanitizers, Laundry Care, Vehicle Wash, Warewashing Detergents, and Others

General Purpose Cleaners, Disinfectants & Sanitizers, Laundry Care, Vehicle Wash, Warewashing Detergents, and Others Raw Material: Surfactant, Solvents, Chlor-alkali, Phosphates, Biocides, and Others

Surfactant, Solvents, Chlor-alkali, Phosphates, Biocides, and Others End-user: Commercial (Healthcare, Food Service, Retail, Laundry Care, and Others), Manufacturing (Food & Beverage Processing, Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Electronic Components, and Others), and Institutional & Government

Commercial (Healthcare, Food Service, Retail, Laundry Care, and Others), Manufacturing (Food & Beverage Processing, Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Electronic Components, and Others), and Institutional & Government Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market?

What is the growth rate of the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market?

What are the growing trends in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market?

Which region holds the most significant global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market share?

Who are the key players in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market?

