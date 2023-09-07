Fora Group: Ai4 2023 Attracts Over 2,500 Executives and Technologists From 50+ Countries

Ai4, the world's leading artificial intelligence business conference, announced today that its Ai4 2023 event was a success, attracting over 2,500 attendees from across the United States and around the world, making the summit the largest business gathering for artificial intelligence in the country.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Ai4, the world's leading artificial intelligence business conference, announced today that its Ai4 2023 event was a success, attracting over 2,500 attendees from across the United States and around the world, making the summit the largest business gathering for artificial intelligence in the country.



Keynote Talk

Keynote Talk at Ai4 2023

The event, which took place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on August 7-9, 2023, featured keynote speakers including Che Cheng from OpenAI, Sal Khan of Khan Academy, and JoAnn Stonier of Mastercard. Session recordings can be found here.

"We were thrilled with the turnout for our Ai4 2023 event," said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder, Ai4. "This 2023 event clearly established Ai4 as industry's leading AI conference and provided our community with an unrivaled opportunity to learn about the latest advances in AI, network with other professionals in the field, and get hands-on experience with AI technologies."

Marcus Jecklin, Co-founder of Ai4 said, "It's amazing. Ai4 began in 2018 at a small boutique hotel in Brooklyn, NY with 300 attendees. Now, five years later, we've built the world's leading artificial intelligence conference with over 2500 attendees, 100 sponsors, and 250 speakers. We're now certainly the largest gathering to unite both business and technical leaders of AI. What's even crazier is that we're still growing by over 100% each year. Ai4 2023 was over twice the size of Ai4 2022, and we expect to nearly double in size again next year for Ai4 2024 with 4500 expected attendees. We're prepared for that growth. We've expanded our floor plan next year to include over 200,000 square feet of activated space, which is roughly twice what we had this past year. We've also expanded and enhanced our content sessions and networking experiences for next year too. If you loved Ai4 2023, you're going to be blown away by Ai4 2024."

Sponsors of the 2023 event included Deloitte, AWS, Avanade, Brave, Capital One, EY, H2O.ai, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, UiPath, Dropbox, EXL, the Central Intelligence Agency, Wolfram, Dataiku, Aible, dotData, Pryon, Techolution, and many other leading AI vendors.

The conference was professionally orchestrated. We had an excellent experience! I loved working with the Ai4 team. Thanks for making this an easy and rewarding experience for us!"

Jamie Palmeroni-Lavis, Internal Communications Manager, Deloitte

The event kicked off with a keynote address by Nikola Todorovic, the CEO of Wonder Dynamics. Nikola discussed the future of how AI is transforming the movie making process and will change the entertainment industry forever.

Following the keynote address, attendees participated in a series of breakouts and training sessions on a variety of AI topics, including generative AI, healthcare, finance, government, MLOps, and 25 other track themes. The more than 250 speakers came from a wide variety of private and public sector organizations, including DeepMind, the U.S. Air Force, H&M, Recursion Pharma, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wells Fargo, Kirkland & Ellis, Toyota, Snap, McDonalds, Eli Lilly, JPMorgan Chase, Target, Morgan Stanley, Two Sigma, Truist, Meta, Softbank, March, Takeda, Nationwide, Albertsons, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Haliburton, among others.

In addition to the workshops and training sessions, the event also featured networking receptions, roundtables, and one on one networking meetings.

"Ai4 has become a one stop shop for any business in any industry that seeks to understand how AI can be used in their organization. With an expected 4,500+ attendees, Ai4 2024 is going to further establish Ai4 as the world's most comprehensive gathering for the global AI industry." - Michael Weiss

About Ai4

Ai4 is the leading artificial intelligence business conference in the world. Covering the latest AI developments for over 30 industries and job functions, Ai4 caters to both business executives and technical leaders. Ai4 2024 is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from August 12-14.

Ai4 is organized by Fora Group.

For more information, visit our website at https://ai4.io/usa.

