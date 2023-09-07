No Filter, Inc: Bleav Partners With Eric Byrnes' No Filter Network

Six New Shows Have Premiered on Bleav

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Bleav, a leading sports and entertainment content studio, announces a partnership with the No Filter Network, co-founded by 11-year MLB veteran and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Eric Byrnes, along with Silicon Valley executive Joe Manuele. The partnership will include six new shows to Bleav's ever-expanding lineup of programming.

Deuces Wild

Now available on BLEAV and its partners

High-profile hosts such as Byrnes, former Tiger Woods instructor Hank Haney, U.S.-born hockey legend Jeremy Roenick, and decorated sports personality Tony Bruno will be launching their shows on Bleav. Along with its high-profile lineup of hosts, No Filter Network empowers hosts with an all-in-one, zero-latency streaming solution to connect directly with viewers. Its technology will further enhance Bleav's product.

"By athletes for athletes, the tech they have built is incredible. Bleav is excited to work with Eric and No Filter," says Bleav Founder Bron Heussenstamm.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Bleav, one of the leading distribution companies of quality content!" says Eric Byrnes. "The shared vision of next-generation sports broadcasting and analysis between Bleav and No Filter creates a powerful platform for our creators."

Link to DAILY HUSTLE with Eric Byrnes

All of No Filter's shows will be available on all podcast platforms, along with Bleav's FAST channels (available on platforms such as Fubo and TCL).

###

About Bleav

Bleav is a sports and entertainment Studio, producing premium content for all passionate fanbases. With more than 400 shows, Bleav features over 700 hosts, including 150 professional athletes that produce more than 1,000 hours of original audio and video content per month. Our content can be heard, watched, and read across more than 40 of your favorite podcast, audio, video, TV, radio, FAST channel, streaming, digital and social media platforms.

About No Filter Network

No Filter Network is an interactive, low latency video streaming content creation platform. Anyone can create an account and stream high-quality content, with sub-second latency, for free - no strings attached.

Go to www.NoFilter.net/about to learn more about No Filter and how you can connect with your audiences like never before!

Press Inquiries:

Leslie Short

COO, No Filter Network

leslie@nofilter.net

or

Cam@Bleav.com

Contact Information

Lesley Short

Comms Lead

lesley@nofilter.net

310-713-2162

SOURCE: No Filter Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781849/bleav-partners-with-eric-byrnes-no-filter-network