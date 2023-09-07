Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that Marie-Claire Taine, Ph.D., will join Veracyte as general manager of the company's in vitro diagnostics (IVD) Business Unit, based in Marseille, France. She will lead the global expansion of Veracyte's tests and will also serve as site lead for the company's Marseille operations. Dr. Taine is a highly credentialed commercial operations leader with 30 years of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. She will join Veracyte on September 19, reporting to Marc Stapley, Veracyte's chief executive officer.

"Dr. Taine's extensive international management experience and commercial leadership make her the ideal person to lead the global expansion of Veracyte's IVD test menu. She will be key to helping us achieve our vision of transforming cancer care for patients all over the world," said Mr. Stapley.

In the United States, Veracyte offers its market-leading tests to physicians and their patients through its centralized laboratories. The company plans to offer select tests as in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) in Europe and elsewhere so that they may be performed locally by hospitals and laboratories. Veracyte currently offers the Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay as an IVD, with additional tests in development.

Dr. Taine most recently served as vice president, Renal Care, Europe, and country sponsor, France, for Baxter International Inc., after having been president and general manager of the company's French entity. At Baxter, she developed and managed implementation of European business plans, including Europe-wide and country-level alignment with market access and medical activities, and collaboration with the company's European and U.S. operations. Prior to Baxter, Dr. Taine served as senior vice president of worldwide commercial operations for medical imaging company Guerbet, where she also served as president of its medical devices and French entities. She also previously served as vice president of Venous Solutions, EMEA, for Covidien, and general manager of Ultrasound Systems, France North Africa, for Siemens Medical Solutions.

Dr. Taine earned her Ph.D. in medical imaging from Paris XI-Orsay University. She also holds an engineering degree from Ecole Centrale de Lyon, a diploma from Institut de Formation Superieure Biomedicale-Villejuif, and an MBA from Institut d'Etudes Politiques Paris.

"Veracyte has distinguished itself in the U.S., with market-leading tests that are helping physicians make better diagnostic and treatment decisions for their patients. I'm thrilled to join the talented and accomplished team at Veracyte as the company prepares to expand its impact, benefitting patients globally," said Dr. Taine.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our clinical tests in and outside of the United States. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "appears," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "will," "positioned," "designed" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, that Dr. Taine will help Veracyte successfully expand its tests globally and help Veracyte transform cancer care for patients all over the world. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at https://investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

