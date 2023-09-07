Novotech Releases Comprehensive Global Landscape Report on Gallbladder Cancer Clinical Trials

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2023, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities, today published the latest specialist clinical trial report -"Gallbladder Cancer: Global Clinical Trials Landscape Report".

According to the report, biopharma companies have initiated approximately 250 ongoing clinical trials in gallbladder cancer (GBC) since 2016, with the Asia-Pacific region playing a pivotal role in over 50% of these trials, while more than 40% were conducted in the United States and Europe.

GBC represents the most prevalent type of biliary tract cancer globally, accounting for 80%-95% of cases, with more than 1 million new cases and more than 80,000 deaths recorded in 2020.

The global age-standardized incidence and mortality for GBC is 1.20 and 0.84 per 100,000 people respectively. Asia leads the world in both incidence and mortality cases, with 82,000 and 62,300 cases, respectively, representing 70% of global occurrences.

"Due to its large population and moderate volume of studies, the Asia-Pacific region has a low competing trial risk with a trial density about 17 times less than that of the US and about 4 times lower than Europe," states the Report.

According to the Report GBC is the sixth most common kind of gastrointestinal cancer and is more prevalent in women than in men. The leading causes are high estrogen levels, which are more common in women, and an abnormal pancreatic obstruction which is more common in people from Asia.

Additionally, the report delves into disease cases and mortality trends by region, including:

By 2030, GBC cases and mortality in Asia is predicted to reach 142,193 and 109,122 respectively.

Europe had incidence and mortality cases of about, 12,570 and 8,717 cases, respectively in 2020.

The US reported over 4,600 incident cases and about 2,300 deaths in GBC in 2020. According to the American Cancer Society estimates, there will be around 12,220 new cases and approximately 4,510 deaths due to GBC in 2023 in the country.

Canada reported an incidence of over 500 cases with an ASIR of about 0.66 per 100,000 population in 2020.

