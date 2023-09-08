Anzeige
Freitag, 08.09.2023
WKN: A2AA69 | ISIN: CA4637731015
Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Reports 2023 Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 1,835,000 common shares at an exercise price of C$0.91 per share. The stock options have a term of three (3) years, with one-third of the grant vesting every six (6) months from grant day with full vesting in the first 18 months of the term.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209
info@IRVresources.com

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781847/irving-resources-reports-2023-grant-of-stock-options

