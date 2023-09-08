Jerusalem, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Renowned Iranian-American filmmaker, Hooman Khalili, brings his creative vision to the three largest cities in Israel with the unveiling of a powerful Woman Life Freedom mural, remembering the death of Mahsa Amini and 1,020 other Iranians who were either murdered or imprisoned by the regime. Following the success of his four murals in three different cities in Israel, Khalili wants to reinforce support for the Iranian women fighting for their freedom on the one year anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death, which set off the initial protests in Iran in September 2022.





The official unveiling ceremony will take place over three days, revealing four murals in total in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Tel Aviv, Israel and will be attended by local officials as well as Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan Nahum and Journalist Emily Schrader, both of whom worked with Khalili to bring about murals of support for the Iranian people to Israel.

On September 12, the first mural will be unveiled at 17:30 in Tel Aviv at 5 Shvil Hamifal St., Tel Aviv. On September 13, 2 murals will be unveiled in Haifa, the first of which will be at 15:00 at the Hecht Museum at Haifa University, and the second of which will be unveiled at 17:30 at 10 Wadi Salib, Haifa. Finally, on September 14, the fourth mural will be unveiled in Mevasseret Zion near Jerusalem. The mural will be unveiled at 16:30 at HarelMiddle School.



The murals were designed based on the creative vision of Khalili alongside designers Justin Mcginnis and Ryan Tseun, who created an AI mosaic image of Mahsa Amini. In each square, there are images of over 1,000 victims of the Iranian regime in the past year. "This moment, among countless others, reminds us of the pervasive injustice faced by the citizens of Iran every single day. I want these more than 1000 Iranians and their families to know that we stand in solidarity with them and believe in a future where they will be free, without the threat of imprisonment," said Khalili.



The murals follow in the footsteps of Khalili's previous designs, featuring an image depicting a woman holding a sword and riding a lion, symbolizing the strength and resilience of the woman-led revolution.



All of Hooman's murals can be viewed at www.hooman.tv



About Hooman Khalili Hooman Khalili is a highly acclaimed filmmaker known for producing OLIVE, the first full-length feature film shot entirely on a cell phone. OLIVE qualified for the Academy Awards in 2012 and stars the two-time Academy-nominated actress, Gena Rowlands, with five original songs written and performed by Dolly Parton. In addition, Khalili created the #1 most viewed non-partisan election video, aimed at inspiring the youth of America to vote in the presidential election. The video garnered 5.1 million views on YouTube and earned a place in the Museum of Radio and Television in NYC.

