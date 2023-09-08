Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Faith Tribe Ltd. is pleased to announce the first cohort of Ambassadors, representing the Faith Tribe community. The launch of the Faith Tribe membership platform this month will kickstart the open onboarding of members, who will be able to enjoy access to a phygital utility toolkit, solutions for manufacturing and distribution of fashion items, and interactive content guided by industry experts. Above all, the platform will expand the collaborative approach of Faith Connexion, fostering physical and digital collaborations among fashion creators. The first four Ambassadors were selected for their successful adoption of Faith Tribe's core principles.





Faith Tribe

"We are very excited about the diverse backgrounds of our Ambassadors. Their commitment to craftsmanship and sustainability embodies the spirit of our Tribe. Their collaborative approach will help us expand the successful formula of collective design pioneered by Faith Connexion," said Maria Buccellati, Faith Tribe Co-founder and Faith Connexion President.

"The Ambassadors are leaders among their peers, ready to share their innovative techniques. Their journeys and entrepreneurial spirit will help us inspire and coach our community. To them, technology and circular practices are keys to success. Being able to showcase the talent of phygital innovators is essential to our platform's mission," said Andrea Abrams, Faith Tribe Chief of Strategy.

The inaugural Faith Tribe Ambassadors are:

Alexandre Bertrand: Fashion Designer, Stylist, and Head of Design at Faith Connexion.

Winston Bartholomew III: Streetwear designer, Stylist and Founder of House of Bartholomew.

Nayibe Warchausky: Jewelry Designer, Architect and Founder of Warchausky Design Studio.

Andrea Albrizio: Phygital Fashion Designer, AR innovator and Founder of Arnt Real.





Faith Tribe Ambassadors

Alexandre Bertrand's journey in fashion began in Paris as a stylist for various magazines, and building on his passion for casting, imagery and publishing. Alexandre delved into the realm of image and communication for Faith Connexion before becoming Head of Design. "I believe in a collective approach and the power of collaboration between Music, Art and Fashion," said Alexandre.

Winston Bartholomew (Barth) started with a career in Architecture. Inspired by visionaries, the Brooklyn native transitioned to fashion 20 years ago, and has built a streetwear business based on on-demand manufacturing, styling and entertainment and working alongside creatives. Barth's spirit and approach was recently featured in the HBO series "The Hype, Season 2", a fashion competition focused on streetwear, which he won. "This opportunity offered by Faith Tribe is what is needed to help brands in my position. On-demand manufacturing gives me the opportunity to scale cost efficiently and sustainably in any market. A game changer for designers like me," said Barth.

Nayibe Warchausky, a Venezuelan artist professionally trained as an architect, sculptor and jewelry designer in the US and Italy, has amassed international success with her sculptural approaches to "wearable pieces of art" achieved through the deconstruction, re-construction, and re-appropriation of unconventional materials. Her career has led her to redefine how we perceive jewelry and to expand her creative process into jewelry for the home. "I believe in protecting Global Craftsmanship and I am proud to join Faith Tribe as an Ambassador to help inspire the new creative voices of our industry," said Nayibe.

Andrea Albrizio was a high school student when he designed, manufactured and sold his first fashion creations. Paris-based Andrea launched his first collection at age 17, with no formal training and gained extraordinary popularity in social media, selling out in just two months. Three years later, in 2023, his graduation collection at Institut Français de la Mode was the first to feature a phygital garment. It was selected for the official fashion week calendar of Paris Fashion Week and featured by Vogue. "Being the first designer to feature a garment in Augmented Reality at Paris Fashion Week was a very special milestone for me. The phygital approach allows me to explore new dimensions of creativity, captivating the public through interactive experiences and cultivating stronger community bonds," said Andrea.

Faith Tribe plans to announce four Ambassadors every six months and will soon unveil a series of activities, products and events involving the Ambassadors and their collaborations with the Faith Tribe ecosystem. To kick off the partnership, Faith Tribe will open the Phygital Fashion Show of Digital Fashion Week NYC on September 9th in New York, where Andrea Abrams and Maria Buccellati will introduce Winston Bartholomew and Andrea Albrizio and showcase their phygital collections.

Wahid Chammas, Faith Tribe Co-founder, concluded, "We are revolutionizing the business of fashion. Our platform democratizes access to best-in-class tools and to the leadership and coaching needed for successful business planning. Our services will include a full range of solutions to empower independent designers to successfully manufacture and distribute their creations."

About Faith Tribe:

Faith Tribe is a marketplace of phygital tools and services for the fashion industry, a membership platform for fashion creators to learn and access innovative technology and business solutions to design, collaborate, manufacture and distribute their work. Providing access to a wide range of Web3 tools, off-chain and on-chain solutions, as well as partnerships for sustainable practices, the Faith Tribe ecosystem's mission is to enhance productivity and commercial success for creators of all backgrounds. For more information about Faith Tribe, contact hello@faithtribe.io.

