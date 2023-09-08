In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents the solar irradiance data it collected for Europe in August. The UK saw on average 110% of normal August irradiance, with values exceeding this in the north. Spain and Portugal received 10-20% more than normal, due to reduced cloud.This August saw significant anomalies in solar irradiance levels across Europe compared to the long term average. Spain and the UK saw irradiance up by more than 10% due to a concentration of the jetstream towards Scandinavia, Central Europe and the Baltics, which received just 80% of average August ...

