Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2023The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2023Das Instrument QSOA US86877M2098 SURFACE ONCOLOGY DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2023The instrument QSOA US86877M2098 SURFACE ONCOLOGY DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2023Das Instrument FIRA CA6976701079 PAMPA METALS CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2023The instrument FIRA CA6976701079 PAMPA METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023Das Instrument 77W GG00BMH3TR59 SCHIEHALLION FD CDL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2023The instrument 77W GG00BMH3TR59 SCHIEHALLION FD CDL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2023Das Instrument 2BF IT0005244402 BFF BANK S.P.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2023The instrument 2BF IT0005244402 BFF BANK S.P.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2023Das Instrument 5S6 AU000000SE12 SENSERA LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2023The instrument 5S6 AU000000SE12 SENSERA LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2023Das Instrument N8I1 CA04017M1041 ARES STRATEGIC MINING EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2023The instrument N8I1 CA04017M1041 ARES STRATEGIC MINING EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2023