SunCable has completed its sale to Grok Ventures and has announced new project elements, including a subsea cable manufacturing and testing facility, while reiterating its plans to supply energy to Singapore via undersea cables.From pv magazine Australia Under new ownership, SunCable plans to flood Darwin with about 4 GW of solar energy. It is also looking to move forward with its projects, including subsea cables between Darwin and Singapore, but at a significantly more modest scale, at least initially. SunCable said in a statement that its ambition is to now supply just 6 GW of firmed renewable ...

