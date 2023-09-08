Wood Mackenzie notes in a new report that solar accounted for 45% of US electricity generation capacity additions in the first half of 2023. It says that it expects 15% annual growth in PV installations through 2028.From pv magazine USA The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie have released a solar market insight report with new data from the first half of 2023. They have found that US solar developers installed 5.6 GW in the second quarter of 2023, up 20% from the second quarter of 2022. The US market also added nearly 12 GW in the first six months of the year. In the ...

