Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HXAcoin (HXA) on September 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HXA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 11, 2023.

HXAcoin (HXA) is a unique cryptocurrency that merges luxury and blockchain, offering exclusive access to luxury goods and experiences through its NFT-based ecosystem and native HXA token, with successful partnerships validating its concept in the evolving luxury and blockchain space.

Introducing HXAcoin

HXAcoin represents a groundbreaking fusion of cryptocurrency and luxury, transcending the boundaries of traditional digital currencies. It seeks to create a unique lifestyle experience, redefining opulence by intertwining blockchain technology with real-world luxury goods. The project's innovative NFT-based ecosystem sets the stage for an exclusive universe where HXA tokens serve as keys, granting unprecedented access to private sales, one-of-a-kind brand collaborations, and transformative fashion encounters through a tiered staking system. Herencia Token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it's a testament to a future where luxury and blockchain coexist harmoniously, transforming the way users perceive and engage with opulence.

One notable strength of Herencia Token lies in its successful partnerships, which validate its vision.

The project's comprehensive roadmap outlines ambitious plans for the future, including the release of White Paper 1.0, the redesign of the HXA token, global brand partnerships, the launch of an interactive platform, tiered staking programs, payment gateway integrations, NFT auctions, and multiple brand alliances. Herencia Token's relentless pursuit of innovation and its commitment to bridging the gap between blockchain and luxury positions it as a trailblazer in an industry poised for transformation, catering to a diverse audience of fashion-forward individuals and tech-savvy enthusiasts alike.

About HXA Token

HXA serves as a versatile utility token within its ecosystem, aiming to offer users a range of benefits. Additionally, HXA holders can exercise governance rights, voting on important decisions within the Herencia ecosystem. The token also plays a central role in a loyalty and rewards program, unlocking privileges and experiences within the luxury real-world items ecosystem, as well as providing early access to releases and private events. Users can further engage with the community and earn $HXA tokens through referrals and content creation. Herencia is also teasing a groundbreaking SocialFi product, details of which are yet to be revealed. The project is actively working on a decentralized staking application that will introduce tiered systems, granting token holders exclusive access to luxury experiences based on their stake. Specific details about staking options and multipliers are forthcoming as Herencia continues to refine this aspect of HXA's utility.

Based on ERC20, HXA has a total supply of 46 billion (i.e. 46,000,000,000). The token distribution consists of the team receiving 8.7%, the seed round with 8.7%, marketing and partnerships allocated 17.4%, liquidity and centralized exchanges (CEXs) holding 4.3%, staking and incentives at 34.8%, and development accounting for 26.1%. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on September 11, 2023. Investors who are interested in HXA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015.

