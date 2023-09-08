Nasdaq Stockholm AB: First day of trading in ordinary shares in Navigo Invest AB (publ) (461/23)

At the request of Navigo Invest AB (publ), company registration number 556727-5168, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's ordinary shares to trading on First North Premier Growth Market as from September 14, 2023, provided that the company can meet the liquidity requirement for the ordinary shares. Please note that the company's preference shares are already admitted to trading on First North Premier Growth Market. Short name: NAVIGO STAM ------------------------------------------------------ Number of ordinary shares: 84,728,395 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0007100532 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 303042 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556727-5168 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 (0)8 463 80 00.