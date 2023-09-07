Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DRWP | ISIN: US00676P1075 | Ticker-Symbol: 8OZ
Stuttgart
08.09.23
08:02 Uhr
8,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADEIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADEIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2023 | 22:12
247 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adeia Inc.: Jarl Berntzen joins Adeia as Chief Corporate Development Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) today announced that Jarl Berntzen joined Adeia as the company's chief corporate development officer on September 5, 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jarl to Adeia as our chief corporate development officer. He brings extensive experience in strategy, finance and M&A advisory which will be instrumental in the execution of Adeia's strategic growth plan," commented Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia.

Berntzen joins Adeia from Oppenheimer & Co., where he was managing director of technology investment banking and head of technology M&A. At Oppenheimer, he was responsible for soliciting and executing M&A transactions and private capital raises across the full technology spectrum. Prior to that, Berntzen held corporate development leadership roles at Dolby Laboratories and Rambus. Earlier in his career, he worked for more than a decade in the M&A departments at Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he held the position of vice president.

Berntzen is a seasoned corporate development professional with vast experience evaluating and leading technology acquisition and investment opportunities. He earned both a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. degree in Economics and Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School.

"I am excited to join Adeia's management team and contribute to Adeia's leading IP licensing business," said Berntzen. "I look forward to working with the team to advance Adeia's growth objectives through strategic transactions and initiatives."

About Adeia
Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

For Information Contact:
Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
IR@adeia.com

Media Relations
Stephanie Stocker
Conveyor Marketing
marketing@adeia.com


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.