Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE) the leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023.
"We delivered another strong quarter, demonstrating strong top-line growth and operating efficiency," said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze. "Ambitious brands around the world continue to advance and consolidate their technology ecosystem with Braze's AI-infused, real-time Customer Engagement Platform. Alongside messaging with traditional channels like e-mail, SMS, mobile push notifications, and in-product communication, Braze customers are also taking advantage of newly supported messaging options like WhatsApp to power more effective cross-channel experiences, and relying on Braze's sophisticated data capabilities to enhance their investments in first party data. We are excited to continue developing leading solutions that position Braze to become the industry standard for customer engagement."
Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $115.1 million compared to $86.1 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, up 33.6% year-over year, driven primarily by new customers, upsells and renewals.
- Subscription revenue in the quarter was $109.7 million compared to $81.7 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and professional services and other revenue was $5.4 million compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.
- Remaining performance obligations as of July 31, 2023 was $523.5 million, of which $353.3 million is current, which we define as less than one year.
- GAAP Gross Margin was 69.2% compared to 68.2% in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.
- Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 70.0% compared to 69.3% in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.
- Dollar-based net retention for all customers for the trailing 12 months ended July 31, 2023 and July 31, 2022 was 120% and 126%, respectively; dollar-based net retention for customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500,000 or more was 123% compared to 130% in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.
- Total customers increased to 1,958 as of July 31, 2023 from 1,599 as of July 31, 2022; 173 of our customers had ARR of $500,000 or more as of July 31, 2023, compared to 139 customers as of July 31, 2022.
- GAAP operating loss was $35.4 million compared to an operating loss of $35.1 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. Contributors to the operating loss in the quarter included $24.8 million on stock-based compensation expense.
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $7.6 million compared to a loss of $17.5 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $0.33 compared to $0.35 in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.
- Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $0.04 compared to $0.16 in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.
- Net cash used in operating activities was $17.5 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $16.3 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.
- Free cash flow was $(18.7) million compared to $(24.7) million in the second quarter of the fiscal year end January 31, 2023.
- Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities was $476.2 million as of July 31, 2023 compared to $482.7 million as of January 31, 2023.
Recent Business Highlights
- Notable new business wins and upsells in the quarter included Miro, the National Basketball Association, Rappi, and Stori.
- Unveiled Sage AI, a set of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities deeply integrated into the Braze platform, data flows, and execution stack designed to drive faster and better customer engagement outcomes.
- Launched Braze Instant Insights, a suite of Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace.
- Introduced new data integration innovations and partnerships to help brands create personalized, cross-channel campaigns faster by reducing data complexities between marketing and technical teams.
- Braze joined the Russell 3000 Index in its annual reconstitution in June.
- Braze released its second annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report in July.
Financial Outlook
Braze is initiating guidance for the fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2023, and updating guidance for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024.
Metric
(in millions, except per share amounts)
FY 2024 Q3 Guidance
FY 2024 Guidance
Revenue
$116.5 - 117.5
$451.5 - 454.5
Non-GAAP operating loss
$(15.5) - (16.5)
$(47.0) - (49.0)
Non-GAAP net loss
$(13.0) - (14.0)
$(37.0) - (39.0)
Non-GAAP net loss per share
$(0.13) - (0.14)
$(0.37) - (0.39)
Weighted average shares outstanding
~100.2
~98.8
Braze also reiterated guidance on its non-GAAP operating loss margin, which it believes will be negative 7% or better during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024.
Braze has not reconciled its guidance as to non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating loss margin, non-GAAP net loss or non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in Braze's stock price. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Braze's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Supplemental and Other Financial Information
Supplemental information, including an accompanying financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Braze's investor website at investors.braze.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Braze defines non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating income margin, and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes related to stock-based compensation, charitable contribution expense, acquisition related expense, amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring expense. Prior to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, Braze did not adjust non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating income margin, or non-GAAP net loss for acquisition related expense, because there was not acquisition activity by Braze in prior periods. Additionally, prior to the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, Braze did not adjust non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss or non-GAAP net loss for amortization of intangible assets, because there were no such amortizations in prior periods, or for restructuring expense, because such amounts were not material in prior periods. Braze defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities, minus purchases of property and equipment and minus capitalized internal-use software costs. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Braze uses this non-GAAP financial information internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Braze's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by Braze's management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below in the financial statement tables included below in this press release for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.
Braze encourages investors to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly and fiscal year financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Braze's business.
Definition of Other Business Metrics
Customer: Braze defines a customer, as of period end, as the separate and distinct, ultimate parent-level entity that has an active subscription with Braze to use its products. A single organization could have multiple distinct contracting divisions or subsidiaries, all of which together would be considered a single customer.
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Braze defines ARR as the annualized value of customer subscription contracts, including certain premium professional services that are subject to contractual subscription terms, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms (including contracts for which Braze is negotiating a renewal). Braze's calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, expansion or contraction of existing customers relationships or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. ARR may decline or fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including customers' satisfaction or dissatisfaction with Braze's products and professional services, pricing, competitive offerings, economic conditions or overall changes in Braze's customers' spending levels. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent Braze's GAAP revenue on an annualized basis or a forecast of revenue, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.
Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: Braze calculates dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from a cohort of customers as of 12 months prior to such period-end (the Prior Period ARR). Braze then calculates the ARR from the same cohort of customers as of the end of the current period (the Current Period ARR). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. Braze then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-time dollar-based net retention rate. Braze then calculates the weighted average point-in-time dollar-based net retention rates as of the last day of each month in the current trailing 12-month period to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate.
Remaining Performance Obligations: The transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations represents amounts under non-cancelable contracts expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods, and may be influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, the timing of service delivery and contract terms. Unbilled portions of the remaining performance obligation are subject to future economic risks including bankruptcies, regulatory changes and other market factors.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Braze's financial outlook for the third quarter of and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "hope," "intend," "may," might," "potential," "predict," "project," "shall," "should," "target," "will" "and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
Forward-looking statements are based on Braze's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Braze's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (1) unstable market and economic conditions may have serious adverse consequences on Braze's business, financial condition and share price; (2) Braze's recent rapid revenue growth may not be indicative of its future revenue growth; (3) Braze's history of operating losses; (4) Braze's limited operating history at its current scale; (5) Braze's ability to successfully manage its growth; (6) the accuracy of estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth and the impact of global and domestic socioeconomic events on Braze's business; (7) Braze's ability and the ability of its platform to adapt and respond to changing customer or consumer needs, requirements or preferences; (8) Braze's ability to attract new customers and renew existing customers; (9) the competitive markets in which Braze participates and the intense competition that it faces; (10) Braze's ability to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving cybersecurity and data privacy risks, evolving industry standards or changing regulations; and (11) Braze's reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure; as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Braze's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2023, Braze's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on June 9, 2023, and other subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Braze's views only as of the date of this press release and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About Braze
Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology, Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.
Braze uses its Investor website at investors.braze.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor its investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
Selected Financial Data
BRAZE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$
115,107
$
86,131
$
216,887
$
163,626
Cost of revenue (1)(2)
35,474
27,352
68,161
53,258
Gross profit
79,633
58,779
148,726
110,368
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1)(2)(6)
60,417
50,007
117,679
96,051
Research and development (1)(2)
29,132
23,336
58,877
44,956
General and administrative (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)
25,453
20,543
49,436
44,117
Total operating expenses
115,002
93,886
225,992
185,124
Loss from operations
(35,369
)
(35,107
)
(77,266
)
(74,756
)
Other income, net
3,865
1,729
7,324
1,759
Loss before provision for income taxes
(31,504
)
(33,378
)
(69,942
)
(72,997
)
Provision for income taxes
545
35
933
49
Net loss
(32,049
)
(33,413
)
(70,875
)
(73,046
)
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(355
)
(527
)
(727
)
(891
)
Net loss attributable to Braze, Inc.
$
(31,694
)
$
(32,886
)
$
(70,148
)
$
(72,155
)
Net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.77
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted
97,180
94,103
97,023
93,668
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cost of revenue
$
901
$
911
$
1,790
$
1,831
Sales and marketing
7,807
5,439
15,655
11,106
Research and development
9,929
6,921
19,772
13,094
General and administrative
6,139
3,842
11,705
8,053
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
24,776
$
17,113
$
48,922
$
34,084
(2) Includes employer taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cost of revenue
$
30
$
24
$
52
$
40
Sales and marketing
247
220
364
387
Research and development
266
124
522
251
General and administrative
65
164
155
229
Total employer taxes related to stock-based compensation
$
608
$
532
$
1,093
$
907
(3) Includes 1% Pledge charitable donation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
General and administrative
$
964
$
-
$
964
$
4,260
(4) Includes acquisition related expense as follows:
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
General and administrative
$
678
$
-
$
1,946
$
-
(5) Includes amortization of intangible assets acquired in the acquisition expense as follows:
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
General and administrative
$
148
$
-
$
148
$
-
(6) Includes restructuring related expense as follows:
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales and marketing
$
541
$
-
$
541
$
-
General and administrative
103
-
103
$
-
Total restructuring costs
$
644
$
-
$
644
$
-
BRAZE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
July 31,
2023
January 31,
2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
77,302
$
68,587
Restricted cash, current
3,373
-
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,414 and $1,613 at July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively
70,133
78,338
Marketable securities
394,946
410,083
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
28,281
26,163
Total current assets
574,035
583,171
Restricted cash, noncurrent
530
4,036
Property and equipment, net
20,680
20,339
Operating lease right-of-use assets
45,375
46,261
Deferred contract costs
55,456
48,451
Goodwill
28,045
-
Intangible assets, net
4,122
500
Other assets
3,897
2,648
TOTAL ASSETS
$
732,140
$
705,406
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
1,882
$
3,101
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
56,261
37,415
Deferred revenue
176,803
166,092
Operating lease liabilities, current
13,522
10,695
Total current liabilities
248,468
217,303
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
38,063
40,590
Other long-term liabilities
4,510
755
TOTAL LIABILITIES
291,041
258,648
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)
Redeemable non-controlling interest (Note 4)
728
1,455
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 and 2,000,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively; 66,542,527 and 61,585,973 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively
6
6
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 110,000,000 and 110,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively; 31,687,453 and 34,389,453 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
870,313
806,044
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,877
)
(6,824
)
Accumulated deficit
(424,075
)
(353,927
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
440,371
445,303
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
732,140
$
705,406
BRAZE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss (including amounts attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests)
$
(70,875
)
$
(73,046
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
49,002
34,253
Amortization of deferred contract costs
13,941
10,984
Depreciation and amortization
2,845
1,900
Provision for credit losses
1,294
(155
)
Value of common stock donated to charity
964
4,260
Amortization of discount/premium on marketable securities
991
215
Non-cash foreign exchange loss
510
295
Other
494
(36
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
8,926
16,622
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,029
)
3,110
Deferred contract costs
(21,018
)
(14,661
)
ROU assets and liabilities
991
2,617
Other assets
(959
)
521
Accounts payable
(1,315
)
582
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
15,297
4,419
Deferred revenue
6,471
9,703
Other long-term liabilities
(498
)
17
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,032
1,600
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Cash paid for acquisition; net of cash acquired
(16,318
)
-
Purchases of property and equipment
(427
)
(9,844
)
Capitalized internal-use software costs
(1,640
)
(783
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(121,392
)
(543,880
)
Maturities of marketable securities
136,289
150,708
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,488
)
(403,799
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
7,333
5,411
Net cash provided by financing activities
7,333
5,411
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(295
)
(1,268
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
8,582
(398,056
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
72,623
482,973
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
81,205
$
84,917
BRAZE, INC.
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gross profit
$
79,633
$
58,779
$
148,726
$
110,368
Plus:
Stock-based compensation expense
901
911
1,790
1,831
Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense
30
24
52
40
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
80,564
$
59,714
$
150,568
$
112,239
GAAP gross margin
69.2
%
68.2
%
68.6
%
67.5
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
70.0
%
69.3
%
69.4
%
68.6
%
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
60,417
$
50,007
$
117,679
$
96,051
Less:
Stock-based compensation expense
7,807
5,439
15,655
11,106
Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense
247
220
364
387
Restructuring expense
541
-
541
-
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
51,822
$
44,348
$
101,119
$
84,558
GAAP research and development expense
$
29,132
$
23,336
$
58,877
$
44,956
Less:
Stock-based compensation expense
9,929
6,921
19,772
13,094
Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense
266
124
522
251
Non-GAAP research and development expense
$
18,937
$
16,291
$
38,583
$
31,611
GAAP general and administrative expense
$
25,453
$
20,543
$
49,436
$
44,117
Less:
Stock-based compensation expense
6,139
3,842
11,705
8,053
Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense
65
164
155
229
1% Pledge charitable contribution expense
964
-
964
4,260
Acquisition related expense
678
-
1,946
-
Amortization of intangibles expense
148
-
148
-
Restructuring expense
103
-
103
-
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
$
17,356
$
16,537
$
34,415
$
31,575
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Loss
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Loss from operations
$
(35,369
)
$
(35,107
)
$
(77,266
)
$
(74,756
)
Plus:
Stock-based compensation expense
24,776
17,113
48,922
34,084
Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense
608
532
1,093
907
1% Pledge charitable contribution expense
964
-
964
4,260
Acquisition related expense
678
-
1,946
-
Amortization of intangibles expense
148
-
148
-
Restructuring expense
644
-
644
-
Non-GAAP operating loss from operations
$
(7,551
)
$
(17,462
)
$
(23,549
)
$
(35,505
)
GAAP operating margin
(30.7
)%
(40.8
)%
(35.6
)%
(45.7
)%
Non-GAAP operating margin
(6.6
)%
(20.3
)%
(10.9
)%
(21.7
)%
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net loss attributable to Braze, Inc.
$
(31,694
)
$
(32,886
)
$
(70,148
)
$
(72,155
)
Plus:
Stock-based compensation expense
24,776
17,113
48,922
34,084
Employer taxes related to stock-based compensation expense
608
532
1,093
907
1% Pledge charitable contribution expense
964
-
964
4,260
Acquisition related expense
678
-
1,946
-
Amortization of intangibles expense
148
-
148
-
Restructuring expense
644
-
644
-
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Braze, Inc. (1)
$
(3,876
)
$
(15,241
)
$
(16,431
)
$
(32,904
)
Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.35
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted
97,180
94,103
97,023
93,668
(1) Assumes no tax impact due to the Company's net loss position and deferred tax assets.
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
July 31,
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
$
(17,517
)
$
(16,321
)
$
5,032
$
1,600
Less:
Purchases of property and equipment
(387
)
(7,884
)
(427
)
(9,844
)
Capitalized internal-use software costs
(788
)
(477
)
(1,640
)
(783
)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
$
(18,692
)
$
(24,682
)
$
2,965
$
(9,027
)
