Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Duni AB ges observationsstatus / Duni AB receives observation status (119/23)

Idag, den 8 september 2023, offentliggjorde Mellby Gård AB ett budpliktsbud till övriga aktieägare i Duni AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Duni AB (DUNI, ISIN-kod SE0000616716, orderboks-ID 49775) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, September 8, 2023, Mellby Gård AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in Duni AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Duni AB (DUNI, ISIN code SE0000616716, order book ID 49775) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.