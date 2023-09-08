Anzeige
Freitag, 08.09.2023
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DU
Frankfurt
08.09.23
11:45 Uhr
8,170 Euro
+0,110
+1,36 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2808,35013:48
GlobeNewswire
08.09.2023 | 12:35
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Duni AB ges observationsstatus / Duni AB receives observation status (119/23)

Idag, den 8 september 2023, offentliggjorde Mellby Gård AB ett budpliktsbud
till övriga aktieägare i Duni AB. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Duni AB (DUNI, ISIN-kod SE0000616716, orderboks-ID 49775) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Today, September 8, 2023, Mellby Gård AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to
the other shareholders in Duni AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Duni AB (DUNI, ISIN code SE0000616716, order book ID 49775) shall be given
observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
