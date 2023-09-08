Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest expansion of the Red Line Project ("Red Line" or the "Project") in the mineral rich "Golden Triangle" of northwestern British Columbia through the addition of another new mineral claim (the "New Claim").

The staking of the New Claim was prompted by the discovery of a previously undocumented k-feldspar porphyritic syenite intrusion, believed to be over 300 meters in width, located less than 1.5 kilometers south of the other Red Line claims. This expansive gossanous syenite body closely resembles one of the Galore Creek intrusive suites associated with porphyry copper prospects elsewhere in this region (e.g. Enduro Metals Burgundy Ridge occurrence, the Galore Creek deposit, etc.).

The New Claim was staked by Romios Gold Resources Inc. ("Romios") and contributed to the Red Line Project pursuant to the option agreement dated April 6, 2022 between Copperhead and Romios.

Upon the successful integration of the New Claim into the Project, the Project's scope has been significantly expanded, now encompassing ten claims in total, which collectively cover an area of 3,989 hectares. Notably, the newly added New Claim spans over 706 hectares, effectively contributing to the expansion of the Project's overall land extent.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosures

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. The Company's principal objective is to locate and develop precious metals, focusing initially on the exploration and development of the Red Line Project, the Company's sole mineral exploration project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has acquired the option to acquire a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Red Line Project pursuant to an option agreement. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179977