Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of HOLISTICH GmbH a Swiss based company with a location in Vienna, Austria. HOLISTICH is focusing on cannabis tissue cultures offering Cannabis production facilities high quality cannabis clones.

HOLISTICH has an existing wholesale distribution and clone business that will immediately add revenues to Luxora. HOLISTICH is a great addition to the Luxora new business model as it already has a presence in Austria with the ability to ship products throughout the European Union. HOLISTICH has strong relationships with major shipping companies to expedite and limit the challenge of shipping. HolistiCH currently has a partnered portfolio of over 240 Cannabis strains and with the efforts of Luxora will be adding 30 new exclusive strains to its portfolio. This is all being prepared to execute on the roll out of the cannabis club model as soon as legislation is finalized with the German government. HOLISTICH will be able to provide seeds and clones to our cannabis club clients with exclusive strains which the company believes will separate Luxora from the other competion. This is an important step forward for the whole group as this acquisition offers us an excellent opportunity to access the European market. HOLISTICH is established as a player in the wholesale business in the DACH-Region of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and has long standing relationships to several players in the EU," comments LUXORA CEO Jan Schwager. "Additionally, the company has established good relationships in the area of cannabis clones' business which can be developed when the German and other European Markets are further opened."

The company will be integrated into the LUXORA Group in the coming weeks with LUXORA CEO Jan Schwager, taking over the role of the Managing Director for the Swiss Office and the Vienna Branch for the time being.

Additional updates from CBD of Denver

During the second quarter Libra9 generated revenue of approximately $179,000, with Luxora generating approximately $468,000 in revenue. While certain notes are coming due in September, there remains a two-year holding period before any shares into which the notes are convertible could be sold. Therefore, the Company does not expect that any of those shares would be able to come into the trading market. Please listen to our last Investor call for additional information.

The company wants to maintain a transparent relationship with its shareholders and please visit our websites and ask any question you feel is missing from our websites and public disclosures.

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the BerlinR13 Anti-Slip solution.

About LUXORA LLC

LUXORA LLC is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering Plug & Play solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

For inquiries, please contact Investor Relations: investors@luxora-holding.com

For more information, please visit: www.luxora-holding.com

