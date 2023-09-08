Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof, and Chief Operating Officer, International, Carl Mittleman, will participate in Citi's 2023 Growth Conference in London on September 15, 2023, with a featured Fireside Chat session beginning at 11:20 a.m. BST 6:20 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat sessions will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE's list of "World's Most Admired Companies," DiversityInc's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" and "Top Companies for Supplier Diversity," Newsweek's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023," the HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908820690/en/

Contacts:

Inquiries

Felise Kissell

(215) 409-7287

Kissell-Felise@aramark.com

Scott Sullivan

(215) 238-3953

Sullivan-Scott1@aramark.com