Pan Global Resources Inc.: PAN GLOBAL REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FOR CAÑADA HONDA AND ZARCITA TARGETS AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Cañada Honda copper-gold mineralization extended to 600m down-dip at east end of a 2km long east-west gravity anomaly

Zarcita drilling intersects narrow intervals of higher-grade copper within a wider zone of stockwork and alteration

Drilling at Escacena now focused on highly prospective western extension of the La Romana copper-tin-silver mineralization at Romana West

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce positive results for its follow-up drilling at the Cañada Honda and Zarcita targets at the 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. Both targets are located 4km north of the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery where ongoing drilling is extending mineralization at Romana West. Three follow-up drill holes have been completed at the Cañada Honda copper-gold target and an additional 13 drill holes have been completed at the Zarcita copper target.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Cañada Honda and Zarcita drill results and also provide an overview of current exploration and drilling at Romana West. An open Q&A session will follow a short presentation. For webcast details please see information at the conclusion of this release.

"The follow-up drilling at Cañada Honda confirms copper-gold mineralization coincident with a gravity anomaly, and extends the copper-gold mineralization from surface to 600m down-dip where it remains wide open. The new results highlight additional gold potential in the hanging wall. The drilling is at the eastern end of a 2km long east-west gravity target, indicating potential for the mineralization to significantly expand, making this a compelling, high priority target for additional drilling," said Tim Moody, Pan Global's President & CEO.

Currently, drilling at Escacena is focused along the highly prospective western extension (Romana West) of the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery. In addition to the 12 geophysical targets that are being sequentially prioritized for drill testing, exploration on the 5,760-hectare Escacena Project continues to identify new drill targets. Initial assay results from the first set of drill holes at Romana West are expected soon.

Cañada Honda and Zarcita drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 below. Drill hole assay results for Cañada Honda are summarized in Table 1 and collar details are presented in Table 2 below. Drill assay results for Zarcita are summarized in Table 3 and collar details provided in Table 4.

New drill hole results include:

CHD05 - 20m at 0.5% Cu, 0.8g/t Au, 1.9g/t Ag , including 5.1m at 1.3% Cu, 0.5g/t Au, 3.9g/t Ag (reported July 4, 2023); and new results including 2m at 1.6g/t Au

, including (reported July 4, 2023); and new results including

CHD06 - 7m at 0.6% Cu, 0.8g/t Au, 6.5g/t Ag , including 3m at 1.1g/t Au, 5.5g/t Ag

, including 3m at 1.1g/t Au, 5.5g/t Ag

CHD07 - 5m at 1.1g/t Au, 0.2% Cu, 2.3g/t Ag

Surface rock samples up to 9g/t Au

New untested DHEM conductor anomalies

The follow-up drill program included holes CHD05, CHD06 and CHD07. Drill hole CHD05, testing 150m down-dip from previous drill hole CHD04 and approximately 330m down-dip from a historical mine tunnel, confirmed copper-gold mineralization coincident with the targeted gravity anomaly. CHD06, located 100m east of CHD05, intersected copper-gold mineralization coincident with a DHEM target. Hole CHD07 tested a resistivity low anomaly 190m down-dip from CHD05. Each of the drill holes also intersected additional gold mineralization in the hanging wall.

DHEM in holes CHD06 and CHD07 confirmed new off-hole conductor anomalies for future drilling to test the potential for stronger sulphide mineralization. See Figure 3 below.

Anomalous gold assays from 28 rock grab samples at Cañada Honda indicate a gold anomaly extending 200m west of the historical mine tunnel and up-dip from the recent drilling, with several samples reporting >0.1g/t Au, up to 9.0g/t Au.

Table 1 - Cañada Honda drill results summary (all intervals close to true thickness); Results in italics for CHD05 were first reported on July 4, 2023.

Hole ID From To Interval Cu Au Ag Co Pb Zn

m m m % g/t g/t ppm ppm ppm CHD05 65.00 66.00 1.00 0.28 1.41 14.8 367 3430 4100

100.00 102.00 2.00 <0.01 1.61 0.5 414 37 39

203.00 204.00 1.00 0.06 0.41 9.3 603 3900 1.32 %

287.00 307.00 20.00 0.50 0.28 1.9 102 38 124 inc. 296.00 307.00 11.00 0.76 0.44 2.4 117 36 147 inc. 296.00 301.10 5.10 1.31 0.47 3.9 182 39 154 inc. 296.00 296.50 0.50 10.3 1.42 29.2 592 114 371 CHD06 57.00 58.00 1.00 <0.01 1.23 <0.5 155 8 45

73.00 76.00 3.00 0.47 0.05 1.1 109 7 82

101.00 102.00 1.00 0.06 1.13 17.8 41 6180 9380

120.00 122.00 2.00 0.11 1.36 0.5 54 6 35

188.00 195.00 7.00 0.64 0.80 6.5 240 390 412 inc. 188.00 189.00 1.00 0.80 1.32 20.3 117 2140 2280 inc. 191.00 194.00 3.00 0.91 1.10 5.5 413 91 96 CHD07 75.00 76.00 1.00 <0.01 1.13 3.6 266 261 299

241.00 246.00 5.00 0.19 1.09 2.3 219 525 1151 inc. 244.00 245.00 1.00 0.94 4.39 9.0 741 1760 3860

258.00 259.00 1.00 0.02 1.17 1.2 115 129 94

428.00 433.00 5.00 0.34 0.30 0.9 125 9 53 inc. 430.00 431.00 1.00 1.33 0.69 2.7 145 23 92

Table 2 - Cañada Honda drill hole collar information (3 holes 1,238.95m)

Hole ID Easting1 Northing1 Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Depth (m) CHD05 737208 4156446 180 -70 443.40 CHD06 737336 4156389 180 -75 320.40 CHD07 737286 4156582 180 -75 475.15

1 Coordinates are in ERTS89 datum UTM29N

"The recent exploration drilling and mapping at Zarcita has highlighted a 2.1km long trend with anomalous copper, lead, zinc, gold and silver. The highest potential remains centered on the historical Zarcita mine workings where drilling has intersected narrow intervals of higher-grade copper within a wider zone of stockwork and alteration. While untested down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductors, gravity and IP anomalies define prospective targets for future campaigns at Zarcita, the Romana West and Cañada Honda targets are key near-term priorities," said Tim Moody, Pan Global's President & CEO.

New drill hole results include:

ZAD05: intersected copper mineralization from surface, including 14.45m at 0.2% Cu before entering a 10.5m assumed historical mine cavity



ZAD06: 5.5m at 0.7% Cu from 106.2m, including 1.85m at 1.6% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 2.4g/t Ag

The completed drill program at Zarcita includes 17 holes for a total of 4,363m, along a 2.1km east-west trend. The holes were designed to test a combination of geophysical, geological and geochemical targets, and to acquire mineral alteration information to assist in identifying vectors to potential higher-grade mineralization. Results from the first four holes, ZAD01 to ZAD04, drilled on a single north-south section, were reported on January 17, 2023 showing copper grades increasing to 400m down-dip and narrow intervals of higher grade (e.g., drill hole ZAD04: 17m at 0.3% Cu, including 1.9% Cu over 1.1m). The new drill-holes, ZAD05 to ZAD17, were drilled on a 100m to 600m spacing along the trend. Much of the strike potential to-date has only been tested by single wide-spaced drill holes.

The most promising results are from a 600m section of the 2.1km trend, coincident with the Zarcita mine workings. This includes thin bands of semi-massive and massive sulphide intervals within a wider zone of stockwork veining and chlorite-sericite alteration. DHEM in holes ZAD01 and ZAD05 identified untested off-hole and below-hole anomalies, representing potential nearby stronger sulphide mineralization.

Drill hole ZAD05, intersected 0.2% Cu (oxide zone) over 14.85m from surface followed by 10.5m with no core recovery in an assumed historical mine cavity, and trace chalcopyrite continuing in the drill core below the cavity. Drill holes ZAD06 and ZAD15, intersected narrow intervals of high-grade copper. The mineralization remains open down-dip and along-strike within the historical mining area.

Table 3 - Zarcita drill results summary (all intervals close to true thickness to >90%)

Hole ID From To Interval Cu Au Ag Co Pb Zn

m m m % g/t g/t ppm ppm ppm ZAD05 0.00 14.45 14.45 0.19 0.02 0.3 33 60 281

14.45 24.95 10.50 No drill core - assumed historical mine cavity ZAD06 106.20 111.70 5.50 0.67 0.06 1.0 173 30 487 inc. 106.20 108.05 1.85 1.61 0.15 2.4 392 73 737 inc. 146.10 146.35 0.25 1.40 0.13 5.9 197 869 3680 ZAD07 No significant results ZAD08 130.00 132.00 2.00 0.10 0.06 1.2 12 245 2.09 % ZAD09 185.00 186.00 1.00 0.03 0.07 1.6 9 566 1.07 % ZAD10 No significant results ZAD11 158.00 159.00 1.00 1.04 1.44 4.4 146 77 314 ZAD12 51.00 54.00 3.00 0.08 0.01 5.3 24 6513 1.04 % ZAD13 No significant results ZAD14 No significant results ZAD15 41.50 42.00 0.50 1.93 0.41 6.5 362 186 1105 ZAD16 No Significant results ZAD17 No Significant results

Table 4 - Zarcita drill hole collar information (13 holes 3221.15m)

Hole ID Easting1 Northing1 Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Depth (m) ZAD05 738291 4156973 180 -70 179.40 ZAD06 738351 4157082 130 -55 305.00 ZAD07 738180 4157081 180 -50 241.10 ZAD08 737986 4156899 180 -55 201.85 ZAD09 737985 4156900 0 -90 203.50 ZAD10 737984 4157098 180 -70 356.25 ZAD11 737439 4156993 180 -55 275.35 ZAD12 738984 4157026 180 -60 230.20 ZAD13 738984 4157027 0 -90 179.50 ZAD14 738987 4157027 140 -55 124.40 ZAD15 738984 4157027 220 -55 117.70 ZAD16 737095 4157069 180 -60 360.90 ZAD17 739264 4157060 215 -55 446.00

1 Coordinates are in ERTS89 datum UTM29N

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including, Romana West, Cañada Honda, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Romana North, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Drill core and rock samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62). Over grade tin was determined using peroxide fusion with ICP finish (method Sn-ICP81x).

James Royall, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com

