Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of SaltX Technology Holding AB (462/23)

With effect from September 11, 2023, the subscription rights in SaltX Technology Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 20, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SALT TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020847440 Order book ID: 303261 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 11, 2023, the paid subscription shares in SaltX Technology Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 09, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SALT BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020847457 Order book ID: 303260 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB