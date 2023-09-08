Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W27C | ISIN: SE0005308541 | Ticker-Symbol: 7X9
Stuttgart
08.09.23
10:30 Uhr
0,197 Euro
-0,005
-2,38 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALTX TECHNOLOGY HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1820,20015:17
GlobeNewswire
08.09.2023 | 13:47
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of SaltX Technology Holding AB (462/23)

With effect from September 11, 2023, the subscription rights in SaltX
Technology Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including September 20, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SALT TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020847440              
Order book ID:  303261                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 11, 2023, the paid subscription shares in SaltX
Technology Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including October 09, 2023. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SALT BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020847457              
Order book ID:  303260                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.