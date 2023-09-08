Unicorn Factory Lisboa has applications open for the third edition of the Scaling Up Program

LISBON, Portugal , Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Factory Lisboa has applications open until September 30 for the third Scaling Up Program, an acceleration program aimed at high-potential startups in the process of internationalisation to boost their growth.

Unicorn Factory Lisboa has launched the Scaling Up Program, based on international best practices and aimed at scaleups and startups that have obtained significant investment, have a team in place and are already in a process of rapid growth, which have started or have plans for international expansion. It is the first specialised program in Portugal to provide the necessary support to overcome growth challenges faced by scaleups, maximising their potential, open to scaleups from all geographies. Applications for the third edition are open until 30 September.

The initiative is based on five fundamental pillars: immersive upskilling with top international experts, such as Steve Cadigan, LinkedIn's first Chief HR Officer and renowned talent advisor; corporate matching; mentorship board, international board and community.

The first two editions of the Scaling Up Program involved 16 high-potential scaleups, such as Leadzai and Didimo from Portugal, MicroHarvest and Orna from Canada and Germany, respectively, representing a total raised investment of around 80 million euros.

"We invite scaleups from all over the world who want to benefit from a top international program to apply in order to boost their growth and interact with the Portuguese ecosystem, which is booming," invites Gil Azevedo, executive director of Unicorn Factory Lisboa.

Some testimonials from former participants state that "From day one, they connected us with investors, customers and advisors. Their team went above and beyond to support our growth." says Vel Vasic, CEO Holywally; and that "The Scaling Up Programme has been extremely beneficial for Sensei, as it has provided valuable resources and the necessary guidance to accelerate growth and achieve success in a highly competitive international market." adds Vasco Portugal, CEO Sensei.

Unicorn Factory Lisboa is a platform of programs and hubs that supports scaleups to gain global scale and achieve a strong economic impact, with the support of 70+ corporate and investment partners, strategic partners such as Google, Galp, Delta Cafés, Cuatrecasas, Fidelidade, BPI and PwC.

