Vinergy Capital Inc.: Vinergy to Make Investment in Healthcare AI Platform Company to Compliment Recent Investment in Healthcare Trained Model Company; Michael Dalsin to Head Investment Committee

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Vinergy Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Vinergy") (CSE:VIN, OTCQB:VNNYF, FSE:1V7) announced that it has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire an interest in a healthcare AI Platform ("AIP") company based in California with an additional option to gain exlusive rights to the AIP for healthcare services. In conjunction with the LOI, the Company has appointed Michael Dalsin as Chairman of the Company's investment committee.

This proposed investment in the AIP company compliments Vinergy's most recent investment in Healthcare Accretion Group, which closed August 30, 2023. That investment secured propriety trained models designed to increase revenue and decrease costs while improving patient experience in healthcare service operations. The AIP company has developed a cutting edge FDA and HIPAA compliant data and analysis platform specifically for drug development and laboratory applications. The AIP Company is generating revenue from its intellectual property and products with blue chip customers.

Under the terms of the LOI, Vinergy will invest up to US$800,000 and issue up to 15 million shares to the privately-backed AIP company in exchange for approximately 4% of the AIP company over time based upon the AIP company achieving certain development and commercial milestones. This investment is designed to fund additional AIP tools specific to the healthcare services market. Vinergy has also negotiated the ability to acquire the exclusive rights to the entire AIP intellectual property suite for healthcare services for an additional 20 million share issuance. Vinergy will pay a finders fee of 1 million common shares in connection with the investment to an arm's length finder. The share consideration in connection with the investment is being issued at a deemed price of $0.18 per share, being the discounted market price of the Company's shares on the date when the LOI was executed.

The AIP company is entirely arms length to the Company and its principals and is arms length to Healthcare Accretion Group which the Company acquired an interest in August 30, 2023.

The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Dalsin, an investment expert with over 25 years experience specializing in healthcare products, technology and services, has been appointed to the investment committee of the Company and will act as Chair of the Investment Committee. Mr. Dalsin was Executive Chairman of Patient Home Monitoring (PHM) and Convalo Health, both Canadian listed healthcare companies, as well as founder and Industry Advisor to The Healthcare Special Opportunity Fund, which is also a listed Canadian company. He has been asked to be a recurring guest lecturer at Yale University Medical School on the topic of fund flows and capital in the global healthcare economy.

"I am pleased to join the company with the aim of sharpening the investment strategy," said Michael Dalsin. "In the coming weeks, I plan to work with the management team to commuincate the investment thesis to the market, which is focused on finding optimal returns driven by the AI revolution in the large and growing global healthcare industry. As a signifcant shareholder, I am excited to leverage my experience and contacts in this field to generate returns and help the management increase shareholder value."

Five hundred thousand options have been granted at $0.25 for 2 years to certain directors and officers of the company.

About Vinergy Capital Inc.

Vinergy is an investment issuer, and invests in diversified industries, including healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Investments may include equity, debt, or other securities of both public and private companies and control stake acquisitions. Vinergy will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

