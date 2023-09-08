Italian researchers have looked at the potential of thermal and electrical energy storage to improve self-consumption rates in buildings when coupled with PV-powered heat pumps. They have concluded that such an approach could yield self-consumption rates of more than 80%.If combined with both thermal and electrical storage, PV-driven heat pumps in buildings could support higher self-consumption, according to a study by University of Catania scientists. The researchers have proposed a new energy system consisting of a PV array, an electric heat pump for space heating and cooling., and two different ...

