OYA New Earth: Fashion Takes Flight to the Moon: Art, Space, and Style Converge at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / An unprecedented event is on the horizon, this year New York Fashion Week is poised to make an impact in the worlds of art, climate advocacy, and space exploration. Powered by OYA, a name synonymous with innovation and conscious living, this extraordinary gathering promises to redefine the intersections of creativity, awareness, and positive change. With a distinguished lineup of influencers, artists, and advocates, this event presents a platform where art takes center stage, intertwining with profound climate impact and space exploration.

At the heart of this remarkable event is a confluence of creativity, advocacy, and the cosmos. Anchored by OYA's visionary character, the event is a celebration of diverse disciplines uniting for a higher purpose. The event's backdrop resonates with New York Fashion Week, lending an even grander stage to its message of conscious collaboration.

Be part of the excitement at The New Earth Museum, the stage for the unveiling of Oya's immersive art museum, an enthralling chronicle of a fresh Earth.

One of the event's defining moments is its commemoration of the inaugural NASA mission to return the moon, set to take place in November, 2023 ( IM-1 Mission-Lunaprise private private payload) and which private space contractors like Space X and will launch with other private contractors to take private payloads to the moon along with scientific missions -an endeavor which opened the door to take a private funded time capsule and digital archive to the moon. Stepping into uncharted territories, the event gives a sneak peak of both fashion designers who are sending the historic first ever fashion designs to the moon, as well as impact art collaborations. Notably, the capsule is embedded with content from a Sundance and award winning eco documentary -Climate Refugees- which will send 77 priceless artifacts on an interstellar journey, along with thousands of other iconic archives of culture in digital forms. Crafted in collaboration with the Climate Refugees iconic climate messaging project, and the digital archivists and curation team at space art community Space Blue , these art pieces and narrative serve as a powerful testament to the urgent need for climate action.

The crown jewel of this interstellar endeavor may very well be in a series of auctions and private sales of the entire art collection. These auctions, NFT platform sales, and private sales planned holds the potential to generate substantial funds-estimated at $10 million USD and beyond-fueling initiatives that champion climate impact. The property is expected to be super rare for collectors, with digital twin copies also being sent to the moon (Lunaprise) and forthcoming museum level certification of it landing on the moon when the mission blasts off in November, 2023.

The event's commitment to innovation doesn't stop at art and advocacy; it extends into immersive experiences and cutting-edge technology. The lineup boasts immersive/NFT branding programs, such as holograming brands, projection mapping, and live AR moments. These endeavors underscore the event's desire to create a truly transformative encounter for attendees.

Mark your calendars for a day that promises to be a pivotal chapter in the fusion of art, climate impact, and space exploration. On Sunday, September 10th, 2023, the event's doors swing open at 5 PM, inviting attendees into a world that unites creativity, conscious living, and groundbreaking technology. The itinerary for the day is as diverse as the event itself: from the doors opening and the art exhibit to a captivating cocktail reception; from a mesmerizing fashion show to engaging panels and an auction; and finally, an after-party that extends well into the early hours.

Adding to the allure are the influential minds set to grace the New York Fashion Week . visionaries such as the founders of Space Blue, Crypto Art Leaders Bitbasel, NFT WHALE CL7, and space facing fashion designers including world renowned Forever Lavi by Mariano Feliciano, and LCamero of House of Fashion , both designers who have fashion designs going in the space time capsule and who will be presenting a stunning fashion show with web 3.0 integrated offerings such as AR and NFT's on the runway, all will be part of this iconic gathering. Furthermore, the event launches the artwork collaborations between renowned filmmaker Michael Nash, and 22 artists curated by the team at Space Blue. Michael Nashi is known for the thought-provoking award winning documentary Climate Refugees which seeks to drive positive change around the world, literally expressing through the art the silent human face of climate change.

OYA's grand event embodies a powerful vision-one where art, climate consciousness, and space exploration converge for a sustainable future. By harnessing creativity, technology, and advocacy, this event seeks to inspire, provoke, and ignite change on a global scale. As influencers, artists, and advocates gather, the stage is set for a day that transcends boundaries, unites diverse disciplines, and sets the course for a brighter, more conscious tomorrow.

