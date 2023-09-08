Anzeige
WKN: A2PXAL | ISIN: US29402E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: DGS
Berlin
08.09.23
08:08 Uhr
4,460 Euro
-0,040
-0,89 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENVELA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENVELA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
08.09.2023 | 14:38
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Envela Corporation: Envela to Participate in the B. Riley Securities Consumer Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") today announced the Company will be participating in the B. Riley Securities Consumer Conference being held at the Sofitel Hotel in New York, New York on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, John Loftus, will be a part of an Analyst Hosted RoundTable with Jeff Van Sinderen at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, one-on-one investor meetings will be held throughout the day.

To obtain further information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Envela management, please get in touch with your B. Riley Securities representative or by sending an email inquiry to conference@brileyfin.com.

About Envela

Envela is a leading provider of re-commerce services at the forefront of the circular economy. The Company is comprised primarily of two key business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies. At Envela, we execute with passion and meticulous attention to detail, focusing on what we do best.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations
1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, TX 75038
investorrelations@envela.com

SOURCE: Envela Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781993/envela-to-participate-in-the-b-riley-securities-consumer-conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.