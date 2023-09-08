Envela Corporation: Envela to Participate in Lake Street's 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ASSESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") today announced the Company will be participating in Lake Street Capital Markets' 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG7) Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The conference is being held at The Yale Club in New York City.

Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with investors throughout the day. Click here to receive additional information, about Lake Street's 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG7) Conference. This is an invitation-only event. To request an invitation to invitation-only or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com or call 612-326-1305.

About Envela

Envela is a leading provider of re-commerce services at the forefront of the circular economy. The Company is comprised primarily of two key business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies. At Envela, we execute with passion and meticulous attention to detail, focusing on what we do best.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

