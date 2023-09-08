Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of FlexQube AB (463/23)

With effect from September 11, 2023, the subscription rights in FlexQube AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 20, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FLEXQ TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020847721 Order book ID: 303266 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 11, 2023, the paid subscription shares in FlexQube AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 03, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FLEXQ BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020847739 Order book ID: 303265 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB