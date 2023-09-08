DSI Leads the Charge in Silica Dust Mitigation Amid New MSHA Standards

Dust Solutions Incorporated creates a comprehensive guide to the new MSHA silica dust standards and effective control measures.

BEAUFORT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Dust Solutions, Inc. (DSI), a pioneer in advanced dust control technologies, announces its position at the forefront of Silica Dust Mitigation solutions. This announcement comes in response to the recent proposed standards by the Mining Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) concerning silica dust exposure at mine sites.

Silica Dust Control

Image of Silica Dust Control at a mining site.

The US Department of Labor, through MSHA, has proposed a significant reduction in the permissible limit of silica dust exposure for mining workers. The new standards suggest a limit of 25 micrograms per cubic meter of air for an 8-hour time-weighted average, aligning with the current silica exposure limits set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

"Silica dust exposure has long been a concern in the mining industry. With these new standards, there's an urgent need for effective mitigation solutions. DSI is proud to offer technologies that not only meet but exceed these requirements," said Richard Posner, President of Dust Solutions, Inc.

DSI's innovative Dry Fog technology stands out as a premier solution. Capable of reducing respirable silica dust more effectively than any other available technology, Dry Fog generates a fine mist that captures and suppresses dust particles, preventing them from becoming airborne. Additionally, DSI's High Pressure Water Sprays and Misting Systems offer further protection, capturing dust particles and settling them before they can spread.

Furthermore, DSI addresses the challenges posed by stockpiles, which are significant sources of dust in mining operations. Their passive Wind Fence technology DustTamer, designed to reduce dust generation from stockpiles and open areas, playing a crucial role in silica stockpile dust reduction.

As mines and related operations gear up to comply with the new standards, DSI's comprehensive solutions promise not just compliance but a safer work environment for all involved. In response to the influx of mines reaching out for assistance, DSI put together a comprehensive guide MSHA Silica Dust Control Standards.

About Dust Solutions, Inc. (DSI)

DSI is a leader in providing advanced technologies for dust control. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, DSI has consistently delivered solutions that meet the evolving needs of the mining industry. Their expertise and cutting-edge solutions make them a preferred choice for mines worldwide.

