SUNKOS Announces the Launch of Innovative, Far-Infrared Heater With Fast, Sun-Like Warmth

Get Warm in 3 Seconds Without Dust, Wind, Noise or Dry Skin | Experience the Soothing Comfort of Sun-Like Warmth

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Today, SUNKOS, a pioneering force in the heating industry, announces an innovative far-infrared heater. With its cutting-edge, far-infrared heating technology, the SUNKOS heater (SK-E1) heats up to a cozy warmth within 3 seconds, up to 90°F, and creates 2 m² of heated space. This heater will revolutionize how we experience warmth during the chilly winter. For more information about SUNKOS, visit here.

SUNKOS understands the issues that traditional heaters have long been associated with. That's why they offer an elegant solution that addresses these problems. SUNKOS' heater operates silently, without any glaring lights, and uses no-wind technology to create a serene atmosphere that allows you to focus on your bliss, undisturbed. Additionally, it ensures that no dust, allergens, or bacteria accumulate, so you can rest easy knowing that your well-being is taken care of. SUNKOS prioritizes maintaining skin moisture and keeping you warm to enjoy a comfortable and healthy environment.

"At SUNKOS, we craft innovative heating devices that are lightweight, fast working, wide-reaching, safe to the touch, corrosion-proof, and physiotherapeutic. Our products are sleek, slender, and just as easy on the eyes as they are easy to use, move, and store. But our efforts to provide warmth to people don't stop with our cutting-edge products. Through our 'Share the Warmth' initiatives, we're working towards a future in which everyone has access to essential warmth, both physically and emotionally. You'll be contributing to those efforts by purchasing one of our heaters. At SUNKOS, we don't just create warmth. We share the warmth. So join us, and let's get toasty," said Russell Du, the CEO of SUNKOS.

It's the innovation that leads to comfort and convenience. SUNKOS boasts a patented heating film carbon nano that's ultra-lightweight at 84g, 40 times faster than conventional heating. It's also equipped with intelligent safeguards, like automatic tip-over protection. Safe aramid fibre protection against accidental burns is ideal for homes with children and pets.

It adjusts the modes of Focused Heat and Space Heat to your preferences. Thanks to SUNKOS's directional heating, concentrated warmth is also available in semi-open spaces. With its portability and easy handle, you can place it in any room in the house.

With a focus on comfort, safety, and efficiency, SUNKOS is committed to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families during the winter months. SUNKOS will be available on Kickstarter with special deals and discounts for early adopters. Learn more here.

Contact Information

SUNKOS Marketing Team
marketing@sunkos.tech

SOURCE: SUNKOS

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781145/sunkos-announces-the-launch-of-innovative-far-infrared-heater-with-fast-sun-like-warmth

