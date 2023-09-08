Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - After years of providing exceptional content writing services and orchestrating successful public relations campaigns, BA Content & PR is thrilled to announce its rebranding to OBA PR. This strategic move not only mirrors the company's growth but also underscores its renewed commitment to specialized Public Relations.





Ohad Ben Artzi, distinguished Forbes Business Council Member and dynamic Founder of OBA PR, leading innovation in public relations.

Established in 2012, BA Content & PR has consistently led the way in delivering top-notch content creation and PR services across a spectrum of industries. The shift to OBA PR signals an exhilarating new chapter, emphasizing the company's refined focus on Public Relations to cater more adeptly to the dynamic needs of its clientele.

Notably, the company's footprint is rapidly expanding in the Indian, Asian, and Middle Eastern markets. This growth in these territories is a testament to the evolving identity as the company transitions into OBA PR.

Under the OBA PR moniker, the company will persist in deploying data-centric, creative campaigns that effectively resonate with and engage their target demographics. With a steadfast dedication to excellence, OBA PR aspires to drive brands forward, deepen engagement, and nurture lasting relationships transcending mere transactions.

Founder Ohad Ben Artzi's academic background in business from Oxford University greatly informs OBA PR's methodology in content strategy and dissemination. Additionally, as a member of the prestigious Forbes Business Council, his insights and expertise have significantly shaped the company's approach to the market. This rebranding signifies not just the company's expansion but also the depth of expertise and experience OBA PR offers.

"Our trajectory as BA Content & PR has been nothing short of extraordinary, and metamorphosing into OBA PR is a progressive stride aligning with our relentless pursuit of top-tier Public Relations excellence," commented Ohad Ben Artzi, Founder of OBA PR. "We embrace this new horizon with zest, confident in our refined specialization to architect even more resonant campaigns for our partners."

At its core, OBA PR's ethos remains unaltered: an unwavering, client-first methodology anchored in a deep comprehension of each client's unique business milieu. Harnessing this insight, OBA PR stands poised to consistently elevate clients as vanguards in their respective domains.

This rebranding encapsulates OBA PR's commitment to scaling new heights, pioneering innovation, and setting the gold standard in Public Relations. Current and prospective partners can expect the unwavering caliber of dedication, finesse, and result-driven strategies that are the bedrock of OBA PR's legacy.

About OBA PR:

OBA PR, previously BA Content & PR, stands as a leading Public Relations beacon with a storied trajectory of producing influential content writing services and PR campaigns since 2012. Headquartered in London, OBA PR pledges to synergize with partners across diverse industries, weaving data-backed, captivating campaigns that solidify brand presence, amplify visibility, and foster authentic engagements.

