University of New South Wales (UNSW) researchers have looked at energy losses in South Australia and have identified average curtailment of 1.5% for distributed PV sites and 0.2% for distributed PV coupled with batteries, but some locations experience generation losses of up to 25%.With not enough network capacity to soak up excessive green electrons, the curtailment of distributed solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) is set to have a major impact on power system transition around the world. Australia offers a unique case study because it has highest installation rate of rooftop PV, ...

