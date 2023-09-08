Huasun Dali started producing high-efficiency 210 mm HJT solar cells this week, and is expected to achieve an average efficiency of 25.5% in mass production. Huasun says it has achieved a 25.69% power conversion efficiency in a heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and expects to maintain an average efficiency of 25.5% in mass production. The completion of the Huasun Dali 2.5 GW Phase I HJT Cell Project, along with the successful production of the first batch of 210 mm HJT solar cells, occurred on Sept. 6. "Thanks to the double-sided micro-crystalline process and silver-copper paste technology, the ...

