The American Institute of Nondestructive Testing Announces Construction of a New State-of-the-Art Training Facility

American Institute of Nondestructive Testing Expands Campus with New Advanced Training Facility, Solidifying its Role as the Premier Destination for Comprehensive NDT Education

BRAINERD, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / - The American Institute of Nondestructive Testing (AINDT), a leading provider of nondestructive testing (NDT) education, proudly announces the construction of a 6,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art training facility in Brainerd, Minnesota. Scheduled for completion by December 2023, this facility represents AINDT's unwavering commitment to delivering the best NDT education in the industry.

Situated adjacent to their existing student housing complex, the new facility reaffirms AINDT's position as the "One Source for NDT Training." With its construction, AINDT aims to further enhance its offerings, now boasting three distinct training formats to cater to all clients needs:

Online NDT Courses: Perfect for companies who are seeking flexibility, this format allows them to learn at their own pace from anywhere in the world.

Blended NDT Training Courses: A mix of online and traditional formats, offering students in-depth online training coupled with instructor interaction and hands-on training.

Traditional Full-Format Classroom NDT Training Courses: For those who prefer an immersive in-person learning experience with direct interactions with expert instructors.

Donald Booth, CEO of AINDT, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are always looking for ways to enrich our student experience, and this facility is a testament to that commitment. By expanding our campus and providing diverse training formats, we ensure that we cater to the varied needs of our clients in the NDT industry."

A standout feature of AINDT's program is the provision of student housing during their training courses at no additional cost. This strategic move is anticipated to save clients thousands of dollars, further emphasizing the Institute's dedication to offering top-tier education without unnecessary financial burdens in these inflationary times.

"This isn't just about cutting costs," Booth continues. "It's about providing a unique and immersive learning environment. Removing the burden of accommodation expenses means our clients can more easily provide their employees with training that will make them better able to provide critical inspection services."

With the construction of the new facility, AINDT is poised to set a new benchmark in NDT training, combining unparalleled education quality with affordability and convenience. The commitment to student experience, combined with the comprehensive training options, solidifies AINDT's position at the forefront of NDT education.

For more information on the new facility, training programs, or to schedule a tour, please visit www.trainingndt.com or contact us at instructor@trainingndt.com.

