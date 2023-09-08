716 Realty Group WNY: Nickel City Property Management Merges With 716 Property Management, a 716 Realty Group Company

Two Local Companies Complete Merger to Form a Powerhouse Property Management Company

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / 716 Realty Group WNY, a leading real estate brokerage in Western New York, announced today that it has performed a merger via its sister company 716 Property Management LLC with Nickel City Property Management LLC, a prominent property management company in the Buffalo region currently with over 250+ units under management. The combination is part of 716's strategy to expand its presence in the local real estate market and offer best-in-class service to its clients through value-add merger-and-acquisition activity, marking its third successful closing in two years.





With this merger, 716 Property Management LLC will now offer a full range of property management services, from the moment of purchase to the moment of sale including management, leasing, maintenance, and tenant relations. The company's focus will be on providing exceptional service and value to its clients centered around delivering a triple win - when tenants, owners and the management team benefit from the relationship.

"We are thrilled to add Nickel City Property Management to the 716 family of companies," said Gregory Straus, real estate broker/owner of 716 Realty Group WNY. "With this merger, we are now able to offer our clients a complete suite of real estate services to local real estate investors, often already buying and selling through the brokerage."

Under the merger, Nickel City Property Management LLC will now operate under the name 716 Property Management LLC, with a growing team of experienced property managers, maintenance team and support staff. The company's current clients can expect a seamless transition, with no interruption in service.

"We are excited to join forces with 716, a company and brand that shares our commitment to serving the local market with exceptional service and client satisfaction that includes a large sales and marketing team to continue to fuel our growth," said Steve Kottakis, CEO of Nickel City Property Management. "We are confident that this partnership will benefit our current and future clients and we look forward to continuing to serve the local Buffalo community."

Immediately, Steve Kottakis will be named CEO of the new company with Gregory Straus as President.

www.716-pm.com

Contact Information

Jeannie Muscarella

Director of Operations

jeannie@716realtygroup.com

7169825388

Steve Kottakis

CEO

716-565-3825 x101

SOURCE: 716 Realty Group WNY

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781922/nickel-city-property-management-merges-with-716-property-management-a-716-realty-group-company