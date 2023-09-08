New Castle School of Trades to Award $90,000 in Scholarships

Current and incoming students to receive scholarships thanks to multiple industry partnerships.

NEW CASTLE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Thanks to the generous support of corporate sponsors, civic organizations, and local individuals, New Castle School of Trades (NCST), one of the region's oldest and most established trade and technical schools, will award more than $90,000 in scholarships at their 2023 Scholarship Day on Wednesday, September 13th.

NCST student receives scholarship

"For more than 75 years, the New Castle School of Trades has been training men and women for exciting, high-demand careers in a variety of skilled trades. Our annual Scholarship Day allows us to help even more students and graduates," said Rex Spaulding, President.

"We have received tremendous support from a variety of organizations from all over the region, and because of their commitment, we are honored to be able to award more than 45 scholarships to both current and incoming students," said Dennis Corrado, School Director. "These scholarships not only help a student financially, but it also recognizes them for their consistently high academic performance. This is a great example of how industry and education can work together to help create the next generation of skilled tradespeople," he added.

NCST will officially celebrate their 2023 Scholarship Day on Wednesday, September 13th at 12N. The event will be held at the main campus at 4117 Pulaski Road, New Castle, PA 16101. The event is open to the public, and more than 400 students, their families, and industry leaders are expected to attend.

To learn more about the companies and organizations who made these scholarships possible, and for complete event details, visit: https://www.ncstrades.edu/event-calendar

About New Castle School of Trades

Since its founding in 1945, New Castle School of Trades (NCST) has become one of the premier trade schools in the Pennsylvania and Ohio area. Over the last 75 years, NCST has evolved from educating students into competent tradesmen and tradeswomen to training students to become more sophisticated and innovative craftsmen who will be tomorrow's highly skilled technicians. Learn more at https://www.ncstrades.edu

